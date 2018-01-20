Accessibility Links

Hansa Studios: By the Wall 1976-90

Tomorrow 2:15am - 4:15am Sky Arts
HD WIDE SUR
Once directly overlooking the Berlin Wall, Hansa Studios always attracted a certain type of artist, especially during the period this doc covers. From Bowie, Iggy and Eno to Wire, Nick Cave, U2 and Depeche Mode, each embodies a similar aesthetic: intelligent and earnest, with a shadowy austerity reflecting the architectural brutalism beyond the studio doors.

An impressive roster of musicians, producers and engineers guide us through the studios' pivotal recordings. But the building's period elegance takes equal billing with the artists here: dark-wood panels, red curtains, soft window light and dark corners. Panning around its corridors is just as evocative as the desolate, faded-colour shots of divided Berlin outside. Bowie's Low/Heroes and Iggy's Lust for Life dominate the first, and best, quarter, setting the stage for the generations to come. Fantastisch.

Documentary about the recording studio, which used to overlook the Berlin Wall and hosted artists including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, U2 and Brian Eno.
Documentary Music
