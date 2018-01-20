Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Miriam's Big American Adventure
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 11:15pm - 12:15am
BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11:40pm - 12:40am
BBC One Northern Ireland
Wednesday,
3:55am - 4:55am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Claire Webb
The joy of this series is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America. This week the actress braves a quintessential American institution: a summer camp in Indiana, where she shudders as the jolly young campers robotically pledge their allegiance to the US flag.
In Ohio, she locks horns with a radical Trump-supporting sheriff and some of the many men he’s put behind bars. Her final stop is rural Tennessee to stay with a “prepper” who believes America’s sovereignty is under threat and has been burying buckets of emergency supplies since 1987.
Summary
Miriam Margolyes travels to Indiana to visit a summer camp, where she joins hundreds of young campers as they begin their days pledging allegiance to God and the US flag. Then, her journey takes her to Ohio, where she learns about the shocking amount of deaths caused by drug overdose. Finally she arrives in Tennessee, where she meets a group of Americans bracing themselves for the end of the world.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Miriam Margolyes
Director
Will Yapp
Editor
Gwen Jones
Executive Producer
Alicia Kerr
Executive Producer
Paul Hamann
Series Producer
Simon Draper
see more
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Which TV traveller would you go on holiday with?
Miriam Margolyes is off to Ohio and Tennessee tonight - but would she be your top choice for a travel companion?
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It