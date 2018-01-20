Accessibility Links

Miriam's Big American Adventure

E2 of 3
Miriam's Big American Adventure
Repeat

Series 1 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 11:15pm - 12:15am BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
Tomorrow, 11:40pm - 12:40am BBC One Northern Ireland
Wednesday, 3:55am - 4:55am BBC Two
Review

The joy of this series is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America. This week the actress braves a quintessential American institution: a summer camp in Indiana, where she shudders as the jolly young campers robotically pledge their allegiance to the US flag.

In Ohio, she locks horns with a radical Trump-supporting sheriff and some of the many men he’s put behind bars. Her final stop is rural Tennessee to stay with a “prepper” who believes America’s sovereignty is under threat and has been burying buckets of emergency supplies since 1987.

Summary

Miriam Margolyes travels to Indiana to visit a summer camp, where she joins hundreds of young campers as they begin their days pledging allegiance to God and the US flag. Then, her journey takes her to Ohio, where she learns about the shocking amount of deaths caused by drug overdose. Finally she arrives in Tennessee, where she meets a group of Americans bracing themselves for the end of the world.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Miriam Margolyes
Director Will Yapp
Editor Gwen Jones
Executive Producer Alicia Kerr
Executive Producer Paul Hamann
Series Producer Simon Draper
