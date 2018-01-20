Miriam's Big American Adventure

Review

by Claire Webb

The joy of this series is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America. This week the actress braves a quintessential American institution: a summer camp in Indiana, where she shudders as the jolly young campers robotically pledge their allegiance to the US flag.



In Ohio, she locks horns with a radical Trump-supporting sheriff and some of the many men he’s put behind bars. Her final stop is rural Tennessee to stay with a “prepper” who believes America’s sovereignty is under threat and has been burying buckets of emergency supplies since 1987.