School for Stammerers
Repeat
Tomorrow 10:45pm - 12:10am
ITV (not Wales, UTV, STV Central)
Tomorrow,
11:05pm - 12:25am
STV Central
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
Prepare to be moved. This tale of people with a cruel disability finding their voices for the first time is irresistibly emotional in a life-affirming sort of way.
We join six trainees at an intensive speech therapy course where all the coaches have conquered stammers themselves. It’s a tough regime: no television, internet or alcohol for the duration and the very first thing trainees have to do is one of the hardest: sit in front of a camera and simply say their name.
As we watch them struggle and hear their back stories we get a moving sense of the years of frustration involved with a condition that traps and humiliates sufferers daily. But then, boy oh boy, when the therapy starts to work and people throw off their shackles, have some tissues at the ready, because you’d need a heart of stone not to cry.
Summary
Documentary following the emotional journeys of six people as they attempt to gain control of their stammers. A lorry driver, a teacher, a pharmacist, a professional photographer and two schoolboys have all agreed to undergo a course that claims it can transform a stammerer's speech in just four days. The McGuire Programme is an intensive and emotionally-charged residential course run by former stammerers, using physical and psychological techniques, which can lead to life-changing results - but is not for the faint-hearted.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Rachel Bloomfield
Producer
Jill Worsley
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
