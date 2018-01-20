Accessibility Links

Menu

School for Stammerers

School for Stammerers
Repeat
Tomorrow 10:45pm - 12:10am ITV (not Wales, UTV, STV Central)
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 11:05pm - 12:25am STV Central
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Prepare to be moved. This tale of people with a cruel disability finding their voices for the first time is irresistibly emotional in a life-affirming sort of way.

We join six trainees at an intensive speech therapy course where all the coaches have conquered stammers themselves. It’s a tough regime: no television, internet or alcohol for the duration and the very first thing trainees have to do is one of the hardest: sit in front of a camera and simply say their name.

As we watch them struggle and hear their back stories we get a moving sense of the years of frustration involved with a condition that traps and humiliates sufferers daily. But then, boy oh boy, when the therapy starts to work and people throw off their shackles, have some tissues at the ready, because you’d need a heart of stone not to cry.

Summary

Documentary following the emotional journeys of six people as they attempt to gain control of their stammers. A lorry driver, a teacher, a pharmacist, a professional photographer and two schoolboys have all agreed to undergo a course that claims it can transform a stammerer's speech in just four days. The McGuire Programme is an intensive and emotionally-charged residential course run by former stammerers, using physical and psychological techniques, which can lead to life-changing results - but is not for the faint-hearted.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Rachel Bloomfield
Producer Jill Worsley
Documentary
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees 1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break? 1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown 1h ago
EastEnders: Mel has news for Phil about Ben's disappearance? 10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more