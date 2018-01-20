School for Stammerers

Review

by David Butcher

Prepare to be moved. This tale of people with a cruel disability finding their voices for the first time is irresistibly emotional in a life-affirming sort of way.



We join six trainees at an intensive speech therapy course where all the coaches have conquered stammers themselves. It’s a tough regime: no television, internet or alcohol for the duration and the very first thing trainees have to do is one of the hardest: sit in front of a camera and simply say their name.



As we watch them struggle and hear their back stories we get a moving sense of the years of frustration involved with a condition that traps and humiliates sufferers daily. But then, boy oh boy, when the therapy starts to work and people throw off their shackles, have some tissues at the ready, because you’d need a heart of stone not to cry.

