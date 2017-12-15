Accessibility Links

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm National Geographic Channel
Sunday, 4pm - 5pm National Geographic Channel
HD WIDE
Review

Re-creating the 1912 shipping disaster for his 1997 hit movie was obviously a labour of love for James Cameron, and once he got the Titanic bug, he was hooked for life. He’s dived to the actual wreck site more than 30 times, and is now keen to see if new knowledge gained in 20 years has proved his film historically correct, and what he got wrong.

The programme is interesting, if a bit confused: Cameron admits that he might have been insensitive in his film to the feelings of the victims’ descendants, then punches the air with boyish glee when his theory about how the ship broke apart and sank seems to be proved by a model reconstruction. Then apologises again.

Summary

The director looks back on the making of the movie and reveals the historical and scientific facts concerning the sinking of the ocean liner that influenced his creative decisions.

Cast & Crew

Presenter James Cameron
Documentary
