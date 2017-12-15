Witnesses: A Frozen Death

Review

by Alison Graham

The hard-working serial killer, who makes life incredibly difficult for himself by setting up such detailed and fiendish death-scenarios – like the frozen men on the bus – won’t give up.



As the French thriller winds its way towards an ending – leave a trail of truffles so you can find your way through a complicated plot centred on that orphanage on Mont Saint-Michel – he makes clear he hasn’t finished murdering just yet. He wants one particular woman, and has odd ideas about courtship involving a Taser and drugging.



Detective Sandra must try to get inside his head while her friend Catherine, the once abducted mother to a now vanished child, makes her own enquiries based on a long-overdue library book.



