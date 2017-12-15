Accessibility Links

Witnesses: A Frozen Death

E7 of 8
About Episode Guide
Witnesses: A Frozen Death
New Episode

Series 2

Tomorrow 9pm - 9:55pm BBC Four
Review

The hard-working serial killer, who makes life incredibly difficult for himself by setting up such detailed and fiendish death-scenarios – like the frozen men on the bus – won’t give up.

As the French thriller winds its way towards an ending – leave a trail of truffles so you can find your way through a complicated plot centred on that orphanage on Mont Saint-Michel – he makes clear he hasn’t finished murdering just yet. He wants one particular woman, and has odd ideas about courtship involving a Taser and drugging.

Detective Sandra must try to get inside his head while her friend Catherine, the once abducted mother to a now vanished child, makes her own enquiries based on a long-overdue library book.

Summary

Sandra finds herself in the clutches of the killer, who intends to subject both her - and her past lovers - to the same grisly fate that awaited his previous victims. Meanwhile, Audrey Solange's refusal to talk causes Justine and Max's investigation to stall, prompting Catherine to make some enquiries of her own. French mystery, starring Marie Dompnier.

Cast & Crew

Sandra Winckler Marie Dompnier
Catherine Keemer Audrey Fleurot
Justin Jan Hammenecker
Oliver Keemer Steve Driesen
Maxine Judith Henry
Eric Winckler Guillaume Durieux
Chloe Nina Simonpoli-Barthelemy
Louise Keemer Héloïse Dugas
Léa Keemer Lela Gueneau Lefas
Geir Jansen Yannick Choirat
Christiane Varene Anne Benoit
Audrey Solange Séverine Vincent
Director Herve Hadmar
Writer Marc Herpoux
Writer Herve Hadmar
Drama Documentary
Full Episode Guide
