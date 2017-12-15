Accessibility Links
Witnesses: A Frozen Death
E7 of 8
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Series 2
Tomorrow 9pm - 9:55pm
BBC Four
HD
WIDE
Review
by
Alison Graham
The hard-working serial killer, who makes life incredibly difficult for himself by setting up such detailed and fiendish death-scenarios – like the frozen men on the bus – won’t give up.
As the French thriller winds its way towards an ending – leave a trail of truffles so you can find your way through a complicated plot centred on that orphanage on Mont Saint-Michel – he makes clear he hasn’t finished murdering just yet. He wants one particular woman, and has odd ideas about courtship involving a Taser and drugging.
Detective Sandra must try to get inside his head while her friend Catherine, the once abducted mother to a now vanished child, makes her own enquiries based on a long-overdue library book.
Summary
Sandra finds herself in the clutches of the killer, who intends to subject both her - and her past lovers - to the same grisly fate that awaited his previous victims. Meanwhile, Audrey Solange's refusal to talk causes Justine and Max's investigation to stall, prompting Catherine to make some enquiries of her own. French mystery, starring Marie Dompnier.
Cast & Crew
Sandra Winckler
Marie Dompnier
Catherine Keemer
Audrey Fleurot
Justin
Jan Hammenecker
Oliver Keemer
Steve Driesen
Maxine
Judith Henry
Eric Winckler
Guillaume Durieux
Chloe
Nina Simonpoli-Barthelemy
Louise Keemer
Héloïse Dugas
Léa Keemer
Lela Gueneau Lefas
Geir Jansen
Yannick Choirat
Christiane Varene
Anne Benoit
Audrey Solange
Séverine Vincent
Director
Herve Hadmar
Writer
Marc Herpoux
Writer
Herve Hadmar
see more
Drama
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
