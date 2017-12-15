Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Roy Orbison: Love Hurts
Today 9:30pm - 10:30pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
1:35am - 2:35am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Johnny Cash wasn’t the only Man in Black, but Roy Orbison had dark glasses, too. “The Big O” had corrective lenses from an early age but hid a deep well of pain behind his signature shades. In his 60s heyday, the Texan rocker’s wife Claudette and two of his children died in successive tragedies, so he used music to distract him. Though many of hits are drenched in sadness (Only the Lonely, Crying, It’s Over – actually written before the tragedies), his impassioned, tremulous tenor soared – often to a massive, world-ending crescendo. And he found happiness again; in archive footage his second wife, German-born Barbara, says that despite his image, “If you ask anybody that was around Roy for more than ten minutes, they always remember the humour, and that laugh.”
The hits returned, too, when supergroup the Traveling Wilburys came calling in the 1980s, as did more solo success before his death of a heart attack at 52.
Surviving sons Wesley, Roy Jr and Alex speak movingly of their devoted dad in this portrait of redemption and resurgence. But for such an emotional documentary, there are hilariously surreal sights: Orbison and Roy Jr belting out Monty Python’s Philosophers Song may do it for you. But for me it was the clip from a 70s British TV show, in which Orbison delivers a withering put-down of northern comedian Colin “I’ve ’ad a word with the committee” Crompton.
Summary
The performer's legacy as a beloved rock legend and a devoted father is revealed through intimate interviews with Roy's three sons, featuring previously unseen home videos. Alex, Roy Jr and Wesley Orbison discuss the immense talent and fierce determination that provided the driving force behind their father's success and how his family life offered a strong spiritual base to escape the pressures of the rock n' roll lifestyle.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Alex Orbison
Contributor
Roy Orbison Jr
Contributor
Wesley Orbison
Director
Nigel Cole
Executive Producer
Tracy Nurse
Executive Producer
Lesley Douglas
see more
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Hollyoaks: Armstrong returns - can Milo save the Cunninghams?
0h ago
The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018
1h ago
Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown
1h ago
The Crown: What was Prince Charles really like as young boy – and why did he hate his time at Gordonstoun?
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It