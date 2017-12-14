Accessibility Links

Menu

Brunel: The Man Who Built Britain

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Brunel: The Man Who Built Britain

Series 1 - Episode 2

Today 8pm - 9pm Channel 5
See Repeats
Monday, 1am - 2am My5
HD SUB
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Isambard Kingdom Brunel was a man who didn’t lounge around on his laurels. He was a restless genius who moved from the Great Western Railway to building ships – the SS Great Western, the SS Great Britain and the SS Great Eastern.

Presenter Rob Bell is understandably thrilled when he reverently holds Brunel’s drawing pen, part of his set of beautifully preserved writing instruments. Brunel would now be considered a workaholic, who routinely did 18-hour days and often (health and safety alert!) fell asleep in the office with a lit cigar in his mouth. His staff would find him the next morning, covered in ash.

The programme ends in Cornwall, by Brunel’s magnificent Royal Albert Bridge at Saltash.

Summary

Rob Bell concludes his two-part documentary series on the great British engineer with the story of his two masterpieces of ship design - the SS Great Britain, the great-great-grandmother of all modern ships, and the SS Great Eastern. By the time he had finalised the latter's design, the ship was 692ft long and weighed nearly 19,000 tons. The biggest vessel afloat of its era, it dominated the final years of Brunel's life, generating great controversy at the time. It has even been blamed for causing his death.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Rob Bell
Executive Producer Jeff Anderson
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

I'm a Celebrity stars Iain, Amir, Jamie, Dennis and Rebekah address bullying claims in coming out show 1h ago
Emmerdale star Michael Parr on Emma killer reveal – “Ross would have been too obvious” 14 Dec
Emmerdale reveals shock affair for Laurel and Bob 14 Dec
Emmerdale: Emma Barton’s killer is REVEALED 14 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more