Brunel: The Man Who Built Britain

Review

by Alison Graham

Isambard Kingdom Brunel was a man who didn’t lounge around on his laurels. He was a restless genius who moved from the Great Western Railway to building ships – the SS Great Western, the SS Great Britain and the SS Great Eastern.



Presenter Rob Bell is understandably thrilled when he reverently holds Brunel’s drawing pen, part of his set of beautifully preserved writing instruments. Brunel would now be considered a workaholic, who routinely did 18-hour days and often (health and safety alert!) fell asleep in the office with a lit cigar in his mouth. His staff would find him the next morning, covered in ash.



The programme ends in Cornwall, by Brunel’s magnificent Royal Albert Bridge at Saltash.



