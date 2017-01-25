The Graham Norton Show

Accessibility Links

E11 of 19
Series 22 - Episode 11

Today 10:35pm - 11:25pm BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
Today, 11:05pm - 11:55pm BBC One Northern Ireland
Tomorrow, 11pm - 12am TV3
Sunday, 10pm - 11pm 3e
Tuesday, 12am - 12:50am BBC One Scotland
Tuesday, 12:30am - 1:15am BBC One (not Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Tuesday, 1:35am - 2:20am BBC One Northern Ireland
Graham Norton was the last person to interview Carrie Fisher just a few weeks before her death in December 2016, so when her Star Wars co-stars drop in to visit him this evening we’re guessing that everyone on the sofa will have fond memories of her to share. Fisher makes a posthumous appearance as General Leia in Star Wars Episode VIII: the Last Jedi, and the film’s stars – Mark Hamill (yes, Luke Skywalker himself), Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – will join Graham to reveal all (or nothing, they really don’t like spoilers) about their exploits in that famous galaxy far, far away.

Music comes courtesy of Sam Smith, who will perform his new song, Pray.

The host is joined by the stars of the hotly anticipated movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Plus, award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith performs Pray. Providing there's time, the host will also subject more audience members to the dreaded red chair - so their stories had better be good.

Host Graham Norton
Guest Daisy Ridley
Guest John Boyega
Guest Mark Hamill
Guest Gwendoline Christie
Musical Guest Sam Smith
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Series Producer Jon Magnusson
Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor say they both regret their ten-year falling out 28 Jan
Graham Norton tells Piers Morgan to "grow a pair" following Ewan McGregor row 26 Jan
Graham Norton wins Special Recognition prize at National Television Awards 25 Jan
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway wins Best Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards 25 Jan
