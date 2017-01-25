Accessibility Links
The Graham Norton Show
About
Episode Guide
Series 22 - Episode 11
Today 10:35pm - 11:25pm
BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
Today,
11:05pm - 11:55pm
BBC One Northern Ireland
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
TV3
Sunday,
10pm - 11pm
3e
Tuesday,
12am - 12:50am
BBC One Scotland
Tuesday,
12:30am - 1:15am
BBC One (not Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Tuesday,
1:35am - 2:20am
BBC One Northern Ireland
Graham Norton was the last person to interview Carrie Fisher just a few weeks before her death in December 2016, so when her Star Wars co-stars drop in to visit him this evening we’re guessing that everyone on the sofa will have fond memories of her to share. Fisher makes a posthumous appearance as General Leia in Star Wars Episode VIII: the Last Jedi, and the film’s stars – Mark Hamill (yes, Luke Skywalker himself), Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – will join Graham to reveal all (or nothing, they really don’t like spoilers) about their exploits in that famous galaxy far, far away.
Music comes courtesy of Sam Smith, who will perform his new song, Pray.
Summary
The host is joined by the stars of the hotly anticipated movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Plus, award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith performs Pray. Providing there's time, the host will also subject more audience members to the dreaded red chair - so their stories had better be good.
Cast & Crew
Host
Graham Norton
Guest
Daisy Ridley
Guest
John Boyega
Guest
Mark Hamill
Guest
Gwendoline Christie
Musical Guest
Sam Smith
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Series Producer
Jon Magnusson
Comedy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega to appear on The Graham Norton Show
It's beginning to look a lot like Star Wars month
What time is Hillary Clinton on The Graham Norton Show?
Hillary Clinton is going to be a guest on The Graham Norton Show. Seriously
ITV entertainment boss thinks the BBC has got its top talent on the “cheap”
Could the publication of BBC presenter salaries reveal a gender pay gap?
Spider-Man star Tom Holland found out he'd got the role via the Marvel website: "I thought they would call me at least!"
Peter Capaldi to appear on the Graham Norton Show to discuss his decision to leave Doctor Who
Proof that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are the best chat show guests
Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor say they both regret their ten-year falling out
28 Jan
Graham Norton tells Piers Morgan to "grow a pair" following Ewan McGregor row
26 Jan
Graham Norton wins Special Recognition prize at National Television Awards
25 Jan
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway wins Best Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards
25 Jan
