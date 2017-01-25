The Graham Norton Show

Review

by Sarah Doran

Graham Norton was the last person to interview Carrie Fisher just a few weeks before her death in December 2016, so when her Star Wars co-stars drop in to visit him this evening we’re guessing that everyone on the sofa will have fond memories of her to share. Fisher makes a posthumous appearance as General Leia in Star Wars Episode VIII: the Last Jedi, and the film’s stars – Mark Hamill (yes, Luke Skywalker himself), Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – will join Graham to reveal all (or nothing, they really don’t like spoilers) about their exploits in that famous galaxy far, far away.



Music comes courtesy of Sam Smith, who will perform his new song, Pray.