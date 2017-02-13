Accessibility Links

Twinkle Twinkle Video Star

Series 19 - Episode 128 Twinkle Twinkle Video Star

Review

In the last episode of the daily soap until the new year, Jimmi is feeling the strain of shooting the Christmas video and is struggling to manage Sid’s high expectations. When the video is finally revealed at the Mill’s festive lunch, will all the hard work have paid off?

Ruhma is also feeling pressured but for different reasons: Besa is in labour and a “suit” is clearly suspicious about the identity of Ruhma’s patient. Elsewhere, kind-hearted Barry spends the day performing good deeds for others, but it makes him late for his lunch date with Camilla – and she’s not very nice about it. Come on, Barry, you deserve better!

Summary

Jimmi is feeling the strain of shooting the Christmas video and struggles to manage Sid's expectations. Ruhma heads to St Phil's to find that Besa has gone into labour. Doctors returns in the New Year.

Cast & Crew

Dr Heston Carter Owen Brenman
Dr Jimmi Clay Adrian Lewis Morgan
Dr Daniel Granger Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Dr Al Haskey Ian Midlane
Dr Sid Vere Ashley Rice
Ayesha Lee Laura Rollins
Ruhma Carter Bharti Patel
Mrs Tembe Lorna Laidlaw
Karen Hollins Jan Pearson
Valerie Pitman Sarah Moyle
Barry Biglow David Perks
Besa Kotti Aruhan Galieva
Daphne Cornwallis Carol Macready
Grayson Keen Morgan Philpott
Camilla Johnson Esther Stanford
Joe Granger Carmichael Oliver Falconer
Director Ruth Carney
Executive Producer Mike Hobson
Producer Gail Evans
Writer Claire Bennett
