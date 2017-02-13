Accessibility Links
Doctors
E128 of 193
About
Episode Guide
Series 19 - Episode 128
Twinkle Twinkle Video Star
Today 1:45pm - 2:15pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
In the last episode of the daily soap until the new year, Jimmi is feeling the strain of shooting the Christmas video and is struggling to manage Sid’s high expectations. When the video is finally revealed at the Mill’s festive lunch, will all the hard work have paid off?
Ruhma is also feeling pressured but for different reasons: Besa is in labour and a “suit” is clearly suspicious about the identity of Ruhma’s patient. Elsewhere, kind-hearted Barry spends the day performing good deeds for others, but it makes him late for his lunch date with Camilla – and she’s not very nice about it. Come on, Barry, you deserve better!
Summary
Jimmi is feeling the strain of shooting the Christmas video and struggles to manage Sid's expectations. Ruhma heads to St Phil's to find that Besa has gone into labour.
Doctors
returns in the New Year.
Cast & Crew
Dr Heston Carter
Owen Brenman
Dr Jimmi Clay
Adrian Lewis Morgan
Dr Daniel Granger
Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Dr Al Haskey
Ian Midlane
Dr Sid Vere
Ashley Rice
Ayesha Lee
Laura Rollins
Ruhma Carter
Bharti Patel
Mrs Tembe
Lorna Laidlaw
Karen Hollins
Jan Pearson
Valerie Pitman
Sarah Moyle
Barry Biglow
David Perks
Besa Kotti
Aruhan Galieva
Daphne Cornwallis
Carol Macready
Grayson Keen
Morgan Philpott
Camilla Johnson
Esther Stanford
Joe Granger Carmichael
Oliver Falconer
Director
Ruth Carney
Executive Producer
Mike Hobson
Producer
Gail Evans
Writer
Claire Bennett
Soap
Full Episode Guide
