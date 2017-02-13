Review

by Jane Rackham

In the last episode of the daily soap until the new year, Jimmi is feeling the strain of shooting the Christmas video and is struggling to manage Sid’s high expectations. When the video is finally revealed at the Mill’s festive lunch, will all the hard work have paid off?



Ruhma is also feeling pressured but for different reasons: Besa is in labour and a “suit” is clearly suspicious about the identity of Ruhma’s patient. Elsewhere, kind-hearted Barry spends the day performing good deeds for others, but it makes him late for his lunch date with Camilla – and she’s not very nice about it. Come on, Barry, you deserve better!