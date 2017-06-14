Accessibility Links

Only Connect

E18 of 37
About Episode Guide
Detectives v Arrowheads

Series 13 - Episode 18 Detectives v Arrowheads

Today 8:30pm - 9pm BBC Two
See Repeats
Sunday, 7pm - 7:30pm BBC Four
HD SUB WIDE
Review

There are good-natured recriminations on one team tonight as the captain (Nick) overrules his teammates (Sarah and Hannah) and gives the wrong answer when theirs would have been correct. It’s the patriarchy in action, right there.

Still, at least the very amiable Arrowheads team is two-thirds female, unlike the over-represented male-only teams on this series (and on University Challenge, for that matter).

Anyway – it’s a fine contest, with one team falling behind but fighting back strongly, and excellent digressions into sexist stereotypes in Cluedo and Joy Division oven gloves. Not just a Half Man Half Biscuit song, it seems.

Summary

Victoria Coren Mitchell presents as the Detectives and Arrowheads return for this round two game of the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. Among the challenges facing the players is to determine what connects Man-Killer, Penthesilea, Sharron Davies and Jeff Bezos' company.

Cast & Crew

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker
Full Episode Guide
