Only Connect

by David Butcher

There are good-natured recriminations on one team tonight as the captain (Nick) overrules his teammates (Sarah and Hannah) and gives the wrong answer when theirs would have been correct. It’s the patriarchy in action, right there.



Still, at least the very amiable Arrowheads team is two-thirds female, unlike the over-represented male-only teams on this series (and on University Challenge, for that matter).



Anyway – it’s a fine contest, with one team falling behind but fighting back strongly, and excellent digressions into sexist stereotypes in Cluedo and Joy Division oven gloves. Not just a Half Man Half Biscuit song, it seems.