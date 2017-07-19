Accessibility Links
The Sweet Makers at Christmas
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Wednesday,
7pm - 8pm
BBC Two
Fri 22 Dec,
3:35am - 4:35am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jan Rackham
The Victorians are generally credited with inventing the traditional Christmas as we know it. Certainly the confectioners of the period played their part in making it an especially sweet occasion.
Scattered with iced gems of information about Christmas sweets, this programme reunites us with the four modern confectioners we met earlier this year who enthusiastically roll up their sleeves to make all sorts of festive treats, including sugar mice and a boar’s head cake. Yes, you read that right – and, surprisingly, the end result is magnificent, although it probably won’t feature on dining tables any time soon.
They also do a spot of time travelling. First they nip back to the Georgian era, when Christmas was a more adult affair involving exquisite twelfth cakes and sugarplums (but no fairies). And then to the 1920s, where we learn how to make a walnut whip and discover that the predecessor of the ubiquitous chocolate orange was… a chocolate apple.
Summary
From candy canes and sugar mice to yule logs and chocolate coins, sweet treats are an integral part of Christmas celebrations. Guided by food historian Dr Annie Gray and social historian Emma Dabiri, four modern confectioners uncover the mystery of what a sugarplum is before decorating a series of exquisite Twelfth Cakes, affordable only to Georgian's wealthy elite. As they move into the Victorian era, they encounter the gulf between rich and poor - from Queen Victoria's favoured Boar's Head cake to jelly pistols and sugar mice accessible to children with just a few pennies to spend.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Annie Gray
Contributor
Emma Dabiri
Executive Producer
Emily Shields
Producer
Lucy Swingler
Documentary
History
Full Episode Guide
From curry-flavoured ice cream to candied roses: the bizarre history of British sweets
Annie Gray offers viewers a look at (and taste of) centuries-old confectionary in new BBC2 series The Sweet Makers
