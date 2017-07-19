The Sweet Makers at Christmas

Review

by Jan Rackham

The Victorians are generally credited with inventing the traditional Christmas as we know it. Certainly the confectioners of the period played their part in making it an especially sweet occasion.



Scattered with iced gems of information about Christmas sweets, this programme reunites us with the four modern confectioners we met earlier this year who enthusiastically roll up their sleeves to make all sorts of festive treats, including sugar mice and a boar’s head cake. Yes, you read that right – and, surprisingly, the end result is magnificent, although it probably won’t feature on dining tables any time soon.



They also do a spot of time travelling. First they nip back to the Georgian era, when Christmas was a more adult affair involving exquisite twelfth cakes and sugarplums (but no fairies). And then to the 1920s, where we learn how to make a walnut whip and discover that the predecessor of the ubiquitous chocolate orange was… a chocolate apple.