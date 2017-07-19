Accessibility Links

Menu

The Sweet Makers at Christmas

Episode
About Episode Guide
The Sweet Makers at Christmas

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
See Repeats
Wednesday, 7pm - 8pm BBC Two
Fri 22 Dec, 3:35am - 4:35am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The Victorians are generally credited with inventing the traditional Christmas as we know it. Certainly the confectioners of the period played their part in making it an especially sweet occasion.

Scattered with iced gems of information about Christmas sweets, this programme reunites us with the four modern confectioners we met earlier this year who enthusiastically roll up their sleeves to make all sorts of festive treats, including sugar mice and a boar’s head cake. Yes, you read that right – and, surprisingly, the end result is magnificent, although it probably won’t feature on dining tables any time soon.

They also do a spot of time travelling. First they nip back to the Georgian era, when Christmas was a more adult affair involving exquisite twelfth cakes and sugarplums (but no fairies). And then to the 1920s, where we learn how to make a walnut whip and discover that the predecessor of the ubiquitous chocolate orange was… a chocolate apple.

Summary

From candy canes and sugar mice to yule logs and chocolate coins, sweet treats are an integral part of Christmas celebrations. Guided by food historian Dr Annie Gray and social historian Emma Dabiri, four modern confectioners uncover the mystery of what a sugarplum is before decorating a series of exquisite Twelfth Cakes, affordable only to Georgian's wealthy elite. As they move into the Victorian era, they encounter the gulf between rich and poor - from Queen Victoria's favoured Boar's Head cake to jelly pistols and sugar mice accessible to children with just a few pennies to spend.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Annie Gray
Contributor Emma Dabiri
Executive Producer Emily Shields
Producer Lucy Swingler
Documentary History
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

From curry-flavoured ice cream to candied roses: the bizarre history of British sweets

Annie Gray offers viewers a look at (and taste of) centuries-old confectionary in new BBC2 series The Sweet Makers
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Hollyoaks: Armstrong returns - can Milo save the Cunninghams? 0h ago
The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018 1h ago
Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown 1h ago
The Crown: What was Prince Charles really like as young boy – and why did he hate his time at Gordonstoun? 1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more