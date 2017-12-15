Accessibility Links

Operations

Series 15 - Episode 8 Operations

Today 10pm - 10:30pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
Review

While cracking jokes on a panel show may not seem like brain surgery most of the time, dealing with subjects of illness, injury and death can make it a little harder to tickle your audience’s funny bone – so it’s lucky the comedians on this week’s Operation-themed QI bring a scalpel-sharp wit to the table as they deal with questions about deadly muffins, surgery mishaps and flood-blocking body parts from the Netherlands.

Hoping the answers won’t test their patients this week are Rhod Gilbert, Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey, with regular attending comedians Alan Davies and Sandi Toksvig scrubbed up and ready to land a few cutting remarks of their own.

Summary

Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan and Rhod Gilbert join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig for an unconventional look at the theme `Operations'. During the course of the show, the panellists find out how to turn a muffin into an offensive weapon. As ever, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window, as the fiendishly difficult questions lead to points being awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting, as opposed to correct.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Sandi Toksvig
Panellist Alan Davies
Panellist Bill Bailey
Panellist Katherine Ryan
Panellist Rhod Gilbert
Director Ian Lorimer
Producer Piers Fletcher
Comedy Entertainment
