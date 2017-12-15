Accessibility Links
E8 of 18
About
Episode Guide
Series 15 - Episode 8
Operations
Today 10pm - 10:30pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
While cracking jokes on a panel show may not seem like brain surgery most of the time, dealing with subjects of illness, injury and death can make it a little harder to tickle your audience’s funny bone – so it’s lucky the comedians on this week’s Operation-themed
QI
bring a scalpel-sharp wit to the table as they deal with questions about deadly muffins, surgery mishaps and flood-blocking body parts from the Netherlands.
Hoping the answers won’t test their patients this week are Rhod Gilbert, Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey, with regular attending comedians Alan Davies and Sandi Toksvig scrubbed up and ready to land a few cutting remarks of their own.
Summary
Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan and Rhod Gilbert join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig for an unconventional look at the theme `Operations'. During the course of the show, the panellists find out how to turn a muffin into an offensive weapon. As ever, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window, as the fiendishly difficult questions lead to points being awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting, as opposed to correct.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Sandi Toksvig
Panellist
Alan Davies
Panellist
Bill Bailey
Panellist
Katherine Ryan
Panellist
Rhod Gilbert
Director
Ian Lorimer
Producer
Piers Fletcher
Comedy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
