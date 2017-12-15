Summary

Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan and Rhod Gilbert join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig for an unconventional look at the theme `Operations'. During the course of the show, the panellists find out how to turn a muffin into an offensive weapon. As ever, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window, as the fiendishly difficult questions lead to points being awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting, as opposed to correct.