Review

by Huw Fullerton

While cracking jokes on a panel show may not seem like brain surgery most of the time, dealing with subjects of illness, injury and death can make it a little harder to tickle your audience’s funny bone – so it’s lucky the comedians on this week’s Operation-themed QI bring a scalpel-sharp wit to the table as they deal with questions about deadly muffins, surgery mishaps and flood-blocking body parts from the Netherlands.Hoping the answers won’t test their patients this week are Rhod Gilbert, Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey, with regular attending comedians Alan Davies and Sandi Toksvig scrubbed up and ready to land a few cutting remarks of their own.