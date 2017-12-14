The Orville

Review

by Huw Fullerton

If the new Star Trek films or Netflix’s Star Trek: Discovery seem a bit too dark, depressing or explosion-filled for your tastes, then you could do worse than check out this pleasant pastiche of the sci-fi classic by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.



Borrowing heavily from the visual style and tone of Star Trek: the Next Generation, the series follows the adventures of Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), newly in charge of the USS Orville and furious that his ex-wife has been appointed as his First Officer.



MacFarlane’s trademark scabrous humour meshes a little uncomfortably with the earnest Star Trek-like plot (trees save the world!), but the result is an entertaining enough reminder of a lighter period in Star Trek history.