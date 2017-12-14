Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The Orville
E1 of 12
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Old Wounds
Tomorrow 10:30pm - 11:30pm
FOX
See Repeats
Tuesday,
9pm - 10pm
FOX
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
If the new Star Trek films or Netflix’s Star Trek: Discovery seem a bit too dark, depressing or explosion-filled for your tastes, then you could do worse than check out this pleasant pastiche of the sci-fi classic by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.
Borrowing heavily from the visual style and tone of Star Trek: the Next Generation, the series follows the adventures of Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), newly in charge of the USS Orville and furious that his ex-wife has been appointed as his First Officer.
MacFarlane’s trademark scabrous humour meshes a little uncomfortably with the earnest Star Trek-like plot (trees save the world!), but the result is an entertaining enough reminder of a lighter period in Star Trek history.
Summary
A 25th-century space explorer embarks on a diplomatic mission, accompanied by his first officer - and ex-wife. Sci-fi comedy, starring Seth MacFarlane.
Cast & Crew
Ed Mercer
Seth MacFarlane
Kelly Grayson
Adrianne Palicki
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
I'm a Celebrity stars Iain, Amir, Jamie, Dennis and Rebekah address bullying claims in coming out show
1h ago
Emmerdale star Michael Parr on Emma killer reveal – “Ross would have been too obvious”
14 Dec
Emmerdale reveals shock affair for Laurel and Bob
14 Dec
Emmerdale: Emma Barton’s killer is REVEALED
14 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It