The Orville

Old Wounds

Series 1 - Episode 1 Old Wounds

Tomorrow 10:30pm - 11:30pm FOX
Tuesday, 9pm - 10pm FOX
HD SUB WIDE SUR
If the new Star Trek films or Netflix’s Star Trek: Discovery seem a bit too dark, depressing or explosion-filled for your tastes, then you could do worse than check out this pleasant pastiche of the sci-fi classic by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

Borrowing heavily from the visual style and tone of Star Trek: the Next Generation, the series follows the adventures of Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), newly in charge of the USS Orville and furious that his ex-wife has been appointed as his First Officer.

MacFarlane’s trademark scabrous humour meshes a little uncomfortably with the earnest Star Trek-like plot (trees save the world!), but the result is an entertaining enough reminder of a lighter period in Star Trek history.

A 25th-century space explorer embarks on a diplomatic mission, accompanied by his first officer - and ex-wife. Sci-fi comedy, starring Seth MacFarlane.

Ed Mercer Seth MacFarlane
Kelly Grayson Adrianne Palicki
