Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Taskmaster: Champion of Champions
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Series 1
Today 11pm - 12am
Dave
See Repeats
Sun 24 Dec,
10pm - 11pm
Dave
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
After five series, the show in which five comedians compete to complete unusual, deceptive or absurd tasks makes the logical next step of inviting all its winners back. Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding and Bob Mortimer return to celebrate what’s gradually been recognised as a brilliant twist on the panel-show format: as well as giving comics the chance to wring laughs from random situations, the requirement to come up with solutions on the hoof has forced contestants to reveal something of their real selves, and the group discussion of how they did it has led to some magic gang-show sitcom interactions in the studio. Hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne have two episodes to decide their ultimate victor.
Summary
A two-part special welcoming back all five of the show's series champions - Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding, Rob Beckett and Bob Mortimer.
Cast & Crew
Host
Greg Davies
Co-host
Alex Horne
Comedy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Hollyoaks: Armstrong returns - can Milo save the Cunninghams?
0h ago
The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018
1h ago
Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown
1h ago
The Crown: What was Prince Charles really like as young boy – and why did he hate his time at Gordonstoun?
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It