Taskmaster: Champion of Champions

E1 of 2
Taskmaster: Champion of Champions

Series 1

Today 11pm - 12am Dave
Sun 24 Dec, 10pm - 11pm Dave
WIDE
Review

After five series, the show in which five comedians compete to complete unusual, deceptive or absurd tasks makes the logical next step of inviting all its winners back. Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding and Bob Mortimer return to celebrate what’s gradually been recognised as a brilliant twist on the panel-show format: as well as giving comics the chance to wring laughs from random situations, the requirement to come up with solutions on the hoof has forced contestants to reveal something of their real selves, and the group discussion of how they did it has led to some magic gang-show sitcom interactions in the studio. Hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne have two episodes to decide their ultimate victor.

Summary

A two-part special welcoming back all five of the show's series champions - Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding, Rob Beckett and Bob Mortimer.

Cast & Crew

Host Greg Davies
Co-host Alex Horne
Comedy Entertainment
