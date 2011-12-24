Taskmaster: Champion of Champions

Review

by Jack Seale

After five series, the show in which five comedians compete to complete unusual, deceptive or absurd tasks makes the logical next step of inviting all its winners back. Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding and Bob Mortimer return to celebrate what’s gradually been recognised as a brilliant twist on the panel-show format: as well as giving comics the chance to wring laughs from random situations, the requirement to come up with solutions on the hoof has forced contestants to reveal something of their real selves, and the group discussion of how they did it has led to some magic gang-show sitcom interactions in the studio. Hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne have two episodes to decide their ultimate victor.