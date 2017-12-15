David Jason's Secret Service

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

This isn’t exactly a thorough examination of the development of British espionage – the first episode dealt with the First World War, while this one leaps forward to the Second – but it is rather good fun, thanks to David Jason, who is keen to have a go at just about everything: lock picking, target practice, even hand-to-hand combat.



When not brushing up on his spy skills or trying out another form of transport (this time he takes to the skies in a Westland Lysander), Jason gets to know the key figures in Britain’s wartime reconnaissance efforts – including a Polish beauty queen and the man known as the White Rabbit. And there’s the inevitable Ian Fleming detour, so brace yourself for the Bond references – I lost count.