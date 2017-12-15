Accessibility Links
David Jason's Secret Service
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 6:55pm - 7:55pm
More4
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
This isn’t exactly a thorough examination of the development of British espionage – the first episode dealt with the First World War, while this one leaps forward to the Second – but it is rather good fun, thanks to David Jason, who is keen to have a go at just about everything: lock picking, target practice, even hand-to-hand combat.
When not brushing up on his spy skills or trying out another form of transport (this time he takes to the skies in a Westland Lysander), Jason gets to know the key figures in Britain’s wartime reconnaissance efforts – including a Polish beauty queen and the man known as the White Rabbit. And there’s the inevitable Ian Fleming detour, so brace yourself for the Bond references – I lost count.
Summary
The host examines true stories of heroism in the Second World War and explores a world of assassins, saboteurs, commandos, real-life super-villains and the ultimate femmes fatales.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
David Jason
Executive Producer
Mike Warner
Series Director
James Tovell
Series Producer
Rebecca Hayman
Education
Full Episode Guide
