David Jason's Secret Service

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
David Jason's Secret Service
Repeat

Series 1 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 6:55pm - 7:55pm More4
HD SUB AD
Review

This isn’t exactly a thorough examination of the development of British espionage – the first episode dealt with the First World War, while this one leaps forward to the Second – but it is rather good fun, thanks to David Jason, who is keen to have a go at just about everything: lock picking, target practice, even hand-to-hand combat.

When not brushing up on his spy skills or trying out another form of transport (this time he takes to the skies in a Westland Lysander), Jason gets to know the key figures in Britain’s wartime reconnaissance efforts – including a Polish beauty queen and the man known as the White Rabbit. And there’s the inevitable Ian Fleming detour, so brace yourself for the Bond references – I lost count.

Summary

The host examines true stories of heroism in the Second World War and explores a world of assassins, saboteurs, commandos, real-life super-villains and the ultimate femmes fatales.

Cast & Crew

Presenter David Jason
Executive Producer Mike Warner
Series Director James Tovell
Series Producer Rebecca Hayman
Full Episode Guide
