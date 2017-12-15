Accessibility Links
The Brokenwood Mysteries
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Series 4 - Episode 4
As If Nothing Had Happened
Today 8pm - 10pm
Drama
SUB
WIDE
AD
Summary
Alzheimer sufferer Edward Alderston comes under suspicion of involvement when an ex-finance company high-flyer responsible for the loss of many elderly people's life savings is found floating in a swimming pool with a samurai sword in his back. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Mike Shepherd
Neill Rea
Kristin Sims
Fern Sutherland
Jared Morehu
Pana Hema Taylor
DC Breen
Nic Sampson
Gina
Cristina Serban Ionda
Edward Alderston
Ken Blackburn
Drama
Full Episode Guide
