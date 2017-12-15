Accessibility Links

The Brokenwood Mysteries

E4 of 4
As If Nothing Had Happened
Series 4 - Episode 4 As If Nothing Had Happened

Today 8pm - 10pm Drama
Alzheimer sufferer Edward Alderston comes under suspicion of involvement when an ex-finance company high-flyer responsible for the loss of many elderly people's life savings is found floating in a swimming pool with a samurai sword in his back. Last in the series.

Mike Shepherd Neill Rea
Kristin Sims Fern Sutherland
Jared Morehu Pana Hema Taylor
DC Breen Nic Sampson
Gina Cristina Serban Ionda
Edward Alderston Ken Blackburn
