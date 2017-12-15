Accessibility Links

Menu

Would I Lie to You?

E4 of 10
About Episode Guide
Would I Lie to You?
Repeat

Series 11 - Episode 4

Today 11:25pm - 11:55pm BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Today, 11:55pm - 12:25am BBC One Northern Ireland
HD SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Bob Mortimer is back. It’s always a bit special when Bob comes to the Would I Lie to You?? studio, bringing his own brand of lavish imaginative oddness to tales from a life that appears to be, in fact, lavishly odd.

This time he’s claiming, “For the last 15 years, I have performed my own dentistry” and elaborating with details about how he does so on the kitchen island using Fuji IX dental cement and a leather-maker’s drill.

This has David Mitchell in meltdown because previously, Bob’s ludicrously tall tales have checked out: “It’s always true!” Mitchell wails. Other highlights include Lee Mack doing an impression of the Bee Gees played at the wrong speed.

Summary

Countdown dictionary expert Susie Dent, comedian Bob Mortimer and TV presenters Ore Oduba and Stacey Solomon join team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack on the comedy panel show in which participants attempt to hoodwink their opponents with absurd facts and plausible lies about themselves. Hosted by Rob Brydon.

Cast & Crew

Host Rob Brydon
Team Captain David Mitchell
Team Captain Lee Mack
Panellist Susie Dent
Panellist Bob Mortimer
Panellist Ore Oduba
Panellist Stacey Solomon
Director Barbara Wiltshire
Executive Producer Rachel Ablett
Executive Producer Ruth Phillips
Executive Producer Peter Holmes
Producer Mia Cross
Producer Juliet Redden
Series Producer Adam Copeland
Writer Rob Colley
see more
Comedy Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The secrets of Would I Lie to You?

We find out the truth (and lies) about how the hit BBC1 panel show is made

How well would you do on Would I Lie to You?

The 10 most surprising truths we’ve learnt from the guests on Would I Lie to You?

The 10 most surprising truths on Would I Lie to You

Stephen Fry's last QI marks the end of an era - and perhaps the start of an even better one

Five fascinating film and TV facts #91

David Mitchell drags Radio Times into the fray in Would I Lie To You?

Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2014: 40 to 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Jack Whitehall crowned King of Comedy for third year in a row 17 Dec
The Would I Lie to You? team put their poker faces to the test 19 Sep
Cilla Black, Andrew Scott and Jenna Coleman in this week's Radio Times magazine 08 Sep
Why does Rob Brydon keep trying too hard? 03 May
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more