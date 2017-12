Review

by David Butcher

Bob Mortimer is back. It’s always a bit special when Bob comes to the Would I Lie to You? ? studio, bringing his own brand of lavish imaginative oddness to tales from a life that appears to be, in fact, lavishly odd.This time he’s claiming, “For the last 15 years, I have performed my own dentistry” and elaborating with details about how he does so on the kitchen island using Fuji IX dental cement and a leather-maker’s drill.This has David Mitchell in meltdown because previously, Bob’s ludicrously tall tales have checked out: “It’s always true!” Mitchell wails. Other highlights include Lee Mack doing an impression of the Bee Gees played at the wrong speed.