Would I Lie to You?
E4 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 11 - Episode 4
Today 11:25pm - 11:55pm
BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Today,
11:55pm - 12:25am
BBC One Northern Ireland
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
David Butcher
Bob Mortimer is back. It’s always a bit special when Bob comes to the
Would I Lie to You?
? studio, bringing his own brand of lavish imaginative oddness to tales from a life that appears to be, in fact, lavishly odd.
This time he’s claiming, “For the last 15 years, I have performed my own dentistry” and elaborating with details about how he does so on the kitchen island using Fuji IX dental cement and a leather-maker’s drill.
This has David Mitchell in meltdown because previously, Bob’s ludicrously tall tales have checked out: “It’s always true!” Mitchell wails. Other highlights include Lee Mack doing an impression of the Bee Gees played at the wrong speed.
Summary
Countdown dictionary expert Susie Dent, comedian Bob Mortimer and TV presenters Ore Oduba and Stacey Solomon join team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack on the comedy panel show in which participants attempt to hoodwink their opponents with absurd facts and plausible lies about themselves. Hosted by Rob Brydon.
Cast & Crew
Host
Rob Brydon
Team Captain
David Mitchell
Team Captain
Lee Mack
Panellist
Susie Dent
Panellist
Bob Mortimer
Panellist
Ore Oduba
Panellist
Stacey Solomon
Director
Barbara Wiltshire
Executive Producer
Rachel Ablett
Executive Producer
Ruth Phillips
Executive Producer
Peter Holmes
Producer
Mia Cross
Producer
Juliet Redden
Series Producer
Adam Copeland
Writer
Rob Colley
Comedy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
