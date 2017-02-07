Countryfile

Review

by Jane Rackham

Breckland, 500 square miles of countryside nestling on the Suffolk-Norfolk border, is one of the most important wildlife areas in Britain, with species that don't often appear anywhere else in the UK. But a few are threatened with extinction. Ellie finds out how rabbits are playing a vital role in a conservation project and also hears why the city of Ipswich is such a hot spot for hedgehogs.



Meanwhile, Matt Baker digs up some soil-related info when he meets two very different local farmers: one rears livestock, the other grows vegetables, but both rely on the Brecks’ sandy soils for their livelihood.