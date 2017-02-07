Countryfile

Accessibility Links
Episode
Series 2017
The Brecks
Sunday 8:35am - 9:30am
BBC Two
Breckland, 500 square miles of countryside nestling on the Suffolk-Norfolk border, is one of the most important wildlife areas in Britain, with species that don't often appear anywhere else in the UK. But a few are threatened with extinction. Ellie finds out how rabbits are playing a vital role in a conservation project and also hears why the city of Ipswich is such a hot spot for hedgehogs.
Meanwhile, Matt Baker digs up some soil-related info when he meets two very different local farmers: one rears livestock, the other grows vegetables, but both rely on the Brecks’ sandy soils for their livelihood.
Summary
Ellie Harrison and Matt Baker present the show from the Norfolk-Suffolk border, discovering a conservation effort to save two species of animal found in the area that are on the brink of extinction. Ellie also meets a mother and daughter trying to make Ipswich safe for hedgehogs and Matt meets a farmer who has found a way to grow vegetables all year round. Plus, a shepherd-turned-artists, alpacas with an unusual job and a report on animal diseases.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Matt Baker
Presenter
Ellie Harrison
Presenter
Margherita Taylor
Presenter
Adam Henson
Presenter
Tom Heap
Executive Producer
William Lyons
Series Producer
Joanna Brame
Nature
