Countryfile

The Brecks
Series 2017 The Brecks

Sunday 8:35am - 9:30am BBC Two
Tuesday, 12:15am - 1:10am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
Breckland, 500 square miles of countryside nestling on the Suffolk-Norfolk border, is one of the most important wildlife areas in Britain, with species that don't often appear anywhere else in the UK. But a few are threatened with extinction. Ellie finds out how rabbits are playing a vital role in a conservation project and also hears why the city of Ipswich is such a hot spot for hedgehogs.

Meanwhile, Matt Baker digs up some soil-related info when he meets two very different local farmers: one rears livestock, the other grows vegetables, but both rely on the Brecks’ sandy soils for their livelihood.

Ellie Harrison and Matt Baker present the show from the Norfolk-Suffolk border, discovering a conservation effort to save two species of animal found in the area that are on the brink of extinction. Ellie also meets a mother and daughter trying to make Ipswich safe for hedgehogs and Matt meets a farmer who has found a way to grow vegetables all year round. Plus, a shepherd-turned-artists, alpacas with an unusual job and a report on animal diseases.

Presenter Matt Baker
Presenter Ellie Harrison
Presenter Margherita Taylor
Presenter Adam Henson
Presenter Tom Heap
Executive Producer William Lyons
Series Producer Joanna Brame
Nature
