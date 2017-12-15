Accessibility Links
Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
About
Episode Guide
Series 5 - Episode 4
Today 8pm - 9pm
Channel 4
Review
by
Jack Seale
Sarah Millican pays a visit to Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s laid-back Southend Pier café. The stand-up comic admits she’s a slave to convenience food, so Oliver invents a home-cooked version of a tempting microwave pasta meal; Millican proves to be an adept sausage manipulator.
While temperatures rise in the kitchen, Doherty is off creating a better take on those twirly, super-soft ice cream machines kids infuriatingly love.
Meanwhile: veal. Many of us skip it on menus, with images of caged baby cows in our minds. But Jamie and Jimmy put the ethical case for British rose veal.
Summary
Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty welcome guest Sarah Millican to their cafe at the end of Southend Pier. In a bid to get the comedian cooking from scratch and weaned off convenience food, Jamie tutors Sarah on recreating her favourite microwave meal. He also creates a pie packed full of roasted game. Meanwhile, Jimmy builds a soft-serve ice-cream machine for a child's birthday party. Plus, the boys hit the road to champion the ethical values of eating British rose veal.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Jamie Oliver
Presenter
Jimmy Doherty
Executive Producer
Samantha Beddoes
Series Producer
Dunk Barnes
Food
