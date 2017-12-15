Accessibility Links

Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

E4 of 12
About Episode Guide
Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

Series 5 - Episode 4

Today 8pm - 9pm Channel 4
Tomorrow, 3:50am - 5am 4seven
Monday, 3:50am - 4:50am 4seven
Fri 22 Dec, 1:10am - 2:05am 4seven
Review

Sarah Millican pays a visit to Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s laid-back Southend Pier café. The stand-up comic admits she’s a slave to convenience food, so Oliver invents a home-cooked version of a tempting microwave pasta meal; Millican proves to be an adept sausage manipulator.

While temperatures rise in the kitchen, Doherty is off creating a better take on those twirly, super-soft ice cream machines kids infuriatingly love.

Meanwhile: veal. Many of us skip it on menus, with images of caged baby cows in our minds. But Jamie and Jimmy put the ethical case for British rose veal.

Summary

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty welcome guest Sarah Millican to their cafe at the end of Southend Pier. In a bid to get the comedian cooking from scratch and weaned off convenience food, Jamie tutors Sarah on recreating her favourite microwave meal. He also creates a pie packed full of roasted game. Meanwhile, Jimmy builds a soft-serve ice-cream machine for a child's birthday party. Plus, the boys hit the road to champion the ethical values of eating British rose veal.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Jamie Oliver
Presenter Jimmy Doherty
Executive Producer Samantha Beddoes
Series Producer Dunk Barnes
Food
