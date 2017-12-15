Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

Review

by Jack Seale

Sarah Millican pays a visit to Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s laid-back Southend Pier café. The stand-up comic admits she’s a slave to convenience food, so Oliver invents a home-cooked version of a tempting microwave pasta meal; Millican proves to be an adept sausage manipulator.



While temperatures rise in the kitchen, Doherty is off creating a better take on those twirly, super-soft ice cream machines kids infuriatingly love.



Meanwhile: veal. Many of us skip it on menus, with images of caged baby cows in our minds. But Jamie and Jimmy put the ethical case for British rose veal.

