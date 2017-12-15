Accessibility Links

Menu

Coastal Railways with Julie Walters

E3
About Episode Guide
The Great Western Railway

Series 1 - Episode 3 The Great Western Railway

Today 9pm - 9:47pm 4seven
SUB
ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

Julie heads for Cornwall, where she learns about smugglers and joins the RNLI on a practise run off St Ives. She also visits Paignton, Kingswear Polperro, and eats some fancy cake.
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Hollyoaks: Armstrong returns - can Milo save the Cunninghams? 0h ago
The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018 1h ago
Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown 1h ago
The Crown: What was Prince Charles really like as young boy – and why did he hate his time at Gordonstoun? 1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more