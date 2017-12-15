Accessibility Links
Expedition Volcano
E2 of 2
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 2
Today 11:05pm - 12:05am
BBC Two
Wednesday,
2:05am - 3:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Gill Crawford
The second part of this expedition to the Democratic Republic of Congo takes the scientists to another active volcano, Nyamulagira, which erupts every few years, releasing vast clouds of toxic ash that kill crops and livestock immediately afterwards. Can the team assess the likelihood of another imminent eruption?
Which is interesting, but in fact seeing the effects of volcanic activity on human and animal populations is what lifts this documentary beyond a mere science doc. Excess fluoride and lethal amounts of CO2 in the water are more life-threatening than lava, while the land’s very richness in natural resources has fuelled the decades of conflict that have plagued the region. But there are positives, not least the celebrated mountain gorillas that delight Xand van Tulleken.
Summary
Part two of two. The team takes a helicopter to the crater of an active volcano that has rarely been studied. The mountain is surrounded by forests, which provide cover for armed militant groups, and the scientists will only have a few short hours to gather information. They then move on to the surrounding area, a dangerous landscape marked by craters from past eruptions.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Xand van Tulleken
Director
Simon Winchcombe
Director
Ben Wilson
Editor
Mike Duly
Executive Producer
Jonathan Renouf
Producer
Simon Winchcombe
Producer
Ben Wilson
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
