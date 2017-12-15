Expedition Volcano

Review

by Gill Crawford

The second part of this expedition to the Democratic Republic of Congo takes the scientists to another active volcano, Nyamulagira, which erupts every few years, releasing vast clouds of toxic ash that kill crops and livestock immediately afterwards. Can the team assess the likelihood of another imminent eruption?



Which is interesting, but in fact seeing the effects of volcanic activity on human and animal populations is what lifts this documentary beyond a mere science doc. Excess fluoride and lethal amounts of CO2 in the water are more life-threatening than lava, while the land’s very richness in natural resources has fuelled the decades of conflict that have plagued the region. But there are positives, not least the celebrated mountain gorillas that delight Xand van Tulleken.