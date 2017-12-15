Accessibility Links

Menu

Expedition Volcano

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Expedition Volcano
Repeat

Series 1 - Episode 2

Today 11:05pm - 12:05am BBC Two
See Repeats
Wednesday, 2:05am - 3:05am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The second part of this expedition to the Democratic Republic of Congo takes the scientists to another active volcano, Nyamulagira, which erupts every few years, releasing vast clouds of toxic ash that kill crops and livestock immediately afterwards. Can the team assess the likelihood of another imminent eruption?

Which is interesting, but in fact seeing the effects of volcanic activity on human and animal populations is what lifts this documentary beyond a mere science doc. Excess fluoride and lethal amounts of CO2 in the water are more life-threatening than lava, while the land’s very richness in natural resources has fuelled the decades of conflict that have plagued the region. But there are positives, not least the celebrated mountain gorillas that delight Xand van Tulleken.

Summary

Part two of two. The team takes a helicopter to the crater of an active volcano that has rarely been studied. The mountain is surrounded by forests, which provide cover for armed militant groups, and the scientists will only have a few short hours to gather information. They then move on to the surrounding area, a dangerous landscape marked by craters from past eruptions.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Xand van Tulleken
Director Simon Winchcombe
Director Ben Wilson
Editor Mike Duly
Executive Producer Jonathan Renouf
Producer Simon Winchcombe
Producer Ben Wilson
see more
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Hollyoaks: Armstrong returns - can Milo save the Cunninghams? 0h ago
The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018 1h ago
Discover the real history behind Netflix's The Crown 1h ago
The Crown: What was Prince Charles really like as young boy – and why did he hate his time at Gordonstoun? 1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more