Review

by David Crawford

This series really toys with your mind. Mostly it can make you paranoid about state surveillance techniques — try watching it on a laptop and not wondering if anyone is watching you via the webcam — but at other times, the numerous near misses where fugitives evade the technologically assisted professional “hunters” simply by running away make you wonder how much the tension is manufactured. How hard can it be to catch someone who’s accompanied by a camera crew?



This week highlights how the hunters may not be that sharp, when one breaks into someone’s house with a warning to his colleague, “Watch out for that turtle thing there.” It’s a tortoise.