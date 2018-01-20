Accessibility Links

Hunted

E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
Hunted
Repeat

Series 3 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 11:35pm - 12:35am Channel 4
HD SUB
Review

This series really toys with your mind. Mostly it can make you paranoid about state surveillance techniques — try watching it on a laptop and not wondering if anyone is watching you via the webcam — but at other times, the numerous near misses where fugitives evade the technologically assisted professional “hunters” simply by running away make you wonder how much the tension is manufactured. How hard can it be to catch someone who’s accompanied by a camera crew?

This week highlights how the hunters may not be that sharp, when one breaks into someone’s house with a warning to his colleague, “Watch out for that turtle thing there.” It’s a tortoise.

Summary

Bob and Alex Ayling are tracked to a remote church in Cheshire, and with the drone up and the ground hunters at their heels, things look bleak for the father-and-son fugitives. The hunters regard former police firearms officer Jamie Clark as their number one target, so when he withdraws money from an ATM in Ramsbottom, they are immediately alerted to his whereabouts.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Tim Whitwell
Executive Producer Matt Bennett
Executive Producer Jonathan Smith
