The Undateables
E1 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 6-Episode 1
Today 10:55pm - 11:55pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
11:55pm - 12:55am
Channel 4 +1
Thursday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Sunday,
12:05am - 1:05am
4seven
Sunday,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jack Seale
Not much could warm a cold January heart more than the return of this dating series, in which the hopefuls all have a condition that makes them doubt they can ever find love. What we see is that their concerns about rejection and incompatibility are the same as anyone who opens themselves up to appraisal by a stranger – although their bravery in letting a million extra strangers at home watch them is greater than your average dating show participant.
In this episode we meet Sam, who has Asperger’s; Ian, whose diminishing vision means he wants to meet the love of his life quickly; and Kate, who says, “Funny is kind of important – I like guys that make me laugh”. Kate insists on this despite living with cataplexy: if she laughs too hard, she collapses.
Summary
The return of the documentary following disabled people as they search for romance. Postman Sam, 23, from Camberley in Surrey has Asperger's syndrome, which he feels makes dating awkward for him, while Ian has a degenerative eye condition that means he is slowly losing his eyesight. Watford student Kate has neurological condition narcolepsy as well as cataplexy - an involuntary loss of muscle control triggered by laughter - which leaves her in a dilemma as she would like to meet a guy with a good sense of humour.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Jenny Midl
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
