Review

by Jack Seale

Not much could warm a cold January heart more than the return of this dating series, in which the hopefuls all have a condition that makes them doubt they can ever find love. What we see is that their concerns about rejection and incompatibility are the same as anyone who opens themselves up to appraisal by a stranger – although their bravery in letting a million extra strangers at home watch them is greater than your average dating show participant.



In this episode we meet Sam, who has Asperger’s; Ian, whose diminishing vision means he wants to meet the love of his life quickly; and Kate, who says, “Funny is kind of important – I like guys that make me laugh”. Kate insists on this despite living with cataplexy: if she laughs too hard, she collapses.



