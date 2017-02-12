We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Father Brown
, Mrs McCarthy and Lady Felicia’s tour of the Beresford private museum of Egyptian antiquities is cut short when the much younger new wife of famed archaeologist Sir Raleigh Beresford (Nicholas Farrell giving a hearty performance) is found dead inside a locked room in this episode from 2015.
Her final word was “Amenhotep” – the name of the pharaoh whose tomb Beresford disturbed in the 1920s – so the belief is that she was the victim of an ancient Egyptian curse not unlike that of Tutankhamun’s. To prove the theory, there are mummified corpses stumbling around the place like extras in Michael Jackson’s Thriller, but Father Brown’s not fooled by that.
Summary
The priest investigates when the new wife of Sir Raleigh is found dead in a locked room after seeing an Egyptian mummy. Crime drama, starring Mark Williams.
Cast & Crew
Young Raleigh
Chris MacDonald
Young Evelyn
Genevieve Gaunt
Father Brown
Mark Williams
Lady Felicia
Nancy Carroll
Mrs McCarthy
Sorcha Cusack
Walter Hubble
David Bamber
Valerie Oliphant
Geraldine Alexander
Sir Raleigh Beresford
Nicholas Farrell
Caterina Beresford
Poppy Corby-Tuech
Leo Beresford
Josh O'Connor
Inspector Sullivan
Tom Chambers
Sgt Goodfellow
John Burton
Director
Matt Carter
Executive Producer
Will Trotter
Producer
Ceri Meyrick
Series Producer
Sam Hill
Writer
Jude Tindall
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Meet the cast of Father Brown
Meet Father Brown and his partners in crime-solving and find out where you've seen those actors before
Father Brown starring Mark Williams gets second series on BBC1
Father Brown's Mark Williams on following in Benedict Cumberbatch's footsteps
