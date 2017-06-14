Accessibility Links

The Hotel Inspector

The Bulstone Hotel, Branscombe
Series 12 - Episode 8 The Bulstone Hotel, Branscombe

Although Alex Polizzi gave the Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe, Devon, a scathing review when she visited in 2016, commenting on its dated decor and equally old-fashioned approach to the hotel business, viewers were mesmerised by the appearance of owner Keith Monaghan. They reckoned he bore an uncanny resemblance to Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights. A badly timed broken leg that landed Keith in a wheelchair only adds to the similarities.

Polizzi suggests a facelift is required – not for Keith but for the once-busy seaside hotel, which has fallen out of favour with British holidaymakers. However, her efforts to steer the place in a new direction are met with resistance, rows and walkouts.

Alex Polizzi tries to steer the owners of the Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe, Devon, in a new direction, after finding old award certificates on display, out-of-date decor and an old-fashioned approach. However, her efforts are met with resistance from husband and wife hoteliers Judith and Kevin, as rows, walkouts and a badly timed broken leg threaten to turn her mission into an uphill struggle.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alex Polizzi
Director Greg Williams
Director Colin May
Executive Producer Dan Adamson
Executive Producer Rachel Innes-Lumsden
Executive Producer Becky Clarke
Producer Greg Williams
Producer Colin May
Series Producer Sharon Ryan
