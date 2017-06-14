Accessibility Links
The Hotel Inspector
E8 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 12 - Episode 8
The Bulstone Hotel, Branscombe
Today 4:05pm - 5:05pm
My5
SUB
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Although Alex Polizzi gave the Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe, Devon, a scathing review when she visited in 2016, commenting on its dated decor and equally old-fashioned approach to the hotel business, viewers were mesmerised by the appearance of owner Keith Monaghan. They reckoned he bore an uncanny resemblance to Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights. A badly timed broken leg that landed Keith in a wheelchair only adds to the similarities.
Polizzi suggests a facelift is required – not for Keith but for the once-busy seaside hotel, which has fallen out of favour with British holidaymakers. However, her efforts to steer the place in a new direction are met with resistance, rows and walkouts.
Summary
Alex Polizzi tries to steer the owners of the Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe, Devon, in a new direction, after finding old award certificates on display, out-of-date decor and an old-fashioned approach. However, her efforts are met with resistance from husband and wife hoteliers Judith and Kevin, as rows, walkouts and a badly timed broken leg threaten to turn her mission into an uphill struggle.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alex Polizzi
Director
Greg Williams
Director
Colin May
Executive Producer
Dan Adamson
Executive Producer
Rachel Innes-Lumsden
Executive Producer
Becky Clarke
Producer
Greg Williams
Producer
Colin May
Series Producer
Sharon Ryan
