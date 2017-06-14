The Hotel Inspector

Review

by Jane Rackham

Although Alex Polizzi gave the Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe, Devon, a scathing review when she visited in 2016, commenting on its dated decor and equally old-fashioned approach to the hotel business, viewers were mesmerised by the appearance of owner Keith Monaghan. They reckoned he bore an uncanny resemblance to Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights. A badly timed broken leg that landed Keith in a wheelchair only adds to the similarities.



Polizzi suggests a facelift is required – not for Keith but for the once-busy seaside hotel, which has fallen out of favour with British holidaymakers. However, her efforts to steer the place in a new direction are met with resistance, rows and walkouts.