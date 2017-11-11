Murdoch Mysteries

Review

by David Brown

Fans of ragtime will be in their element tonight with Scott Joplin on the soundtrack and the central case revolving around the murder of the trumpet player of a touring group. Mystery fans may feel a little let down, however, thanks to the emphasis being on the social changes brought about by the music – and the resistance in some quarters to its “unseemly” qualities (Jean Hamilton of the Temperance League, for instance, is back, merely to brand it the devil’s work).



On the personal front, the romantic obstacles appear to have been cleared for Julia and William, though Emily’s attention is unfortunately being drawn away from the lovable George.