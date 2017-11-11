Accessibility Links
Murdoch Mysteries
E10 of 18
About
Episode Guide
Series 7 - Episode 10
Murdoch in Ragtime
Review
by
David Brown
Fans of ragtime will be in their element tonight with Scott Joplin on the soundtrack and the central case revolving around the murder of the trumpet player of a touring group. Mystery fans may feel a little let down, however, thanks to the emphasis being on the social changes brought about by the music – and the resistance in some quarters to its “unseemly” qualities (Jean Hamilton of the Temperance League, for instance, is back, merely to brand it the devil’s work).
On the personal front, the romantic obstacles appear to have been cleared for Julia and William, though Emily’s attention is unfortunately being drawn away from the lovable George.
Summary
The detective investigates members of a travelling ragtime jazz group when the lead singer is killed with a blow to the head. Crime drama, starring Yannick Bisson and Thomas Craig.
Cast & Crew
Det William Murdoch
Yannick Bisson
Insp Brackenreid
Thomas Craig
Dr Julia Ogden
Helene Joy
Cons George Crabtree
Jonny Harris
Cons Henry Higgins
Lachlan Murdoch
Leslie Garland
Giacomo Gianniotti
Chloe Peters
Miranda Edwards
Ozzy Hughes
Cle Bennett
Jean Hamilton
Helen Johns
Nathan Peters
Darren Anthony
Director
Harvey Crossland
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Downton's Thomas Howes in new Murdoch Mysteries - exclusive pictures
The actor who played William in Downton Abbey is taking on the role of a young Winston Churchill in the new series of Murdoch Mysteries
