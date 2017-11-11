Accessibility Links

Murdoch Mysteries

E10 of 18
About Episode Guide
Murdoch in Ragtime

Series 7 - Episode 10 Murdoch in Ragtime

Review

Fans of ragtime will be in their element tonight with Scott Joplin on the soundtrack and the central case revolving around the murder of the trumpet player of a touring group. Mystery fans may feel a little let down, however, thanks to the emphasis being on the social changes brought about by the music – and the resistance in some quarters to its “unseemly” qualities (Jean Hamilton of the Temperance League, for instance, is back, merely to brand it the devil’s work).

On the personal front, the romantic obstacles appear to have been cleared for Julia and William, though Emily’s attention is unfortunately being drawn away from the lovable George.

Summary

The detective investigates members of a travelling ragtime jazz group when the lead singer is killed with a blow to the head. Crime drama, starring Yannick Bisson and Thomas Craig.

Cast & Crew

Det William Murdoch Yannick Bisson
Insp Brackenreid Thomas Craig
Dr Julia Ogden Helene Joy
Cons George Crabtree Jonny Harris
Cons Henry Higgins Lachlan Murdoch
Leslie Garland Giacomo Gianniotti
Chloe Peters Miranda Edwards
Ozzy Hughes Cle Bennett
Jean Hamilton Helen Johns
Nathan Peters Darren Anthony
Director Harvey Crossland
Drama
