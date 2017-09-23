Murdoch Mysteries

Review

by David Brown

Two words to strike fear into the heart of any TV drama fan: “crossover episode”. For those unaware, it’s what happens when two shows decide to club together and share cast members for an hour. The result being that, if you’re not a devotee of both programmes, then you miss out on half the in-jokes.



And so it proves here – basically, if you’re not familiar with Canadian comedy drama Republic of Doyle, then you might be a bit baffled, seeing as the lead actor on that show, Allan Hawco, is guest-starring as his character’s grandfather. Confused? Thought so. Has television learnt nothing from the egregious sight of Magnum and Jessica Fletcher joining forces in the 1980s? It appears not.