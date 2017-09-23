Accessibility Links
Murdoch Mysteries
About
Series 7 - Episode 8
Republic of Murdoch
Today 8pm - 9pm
Drama
Review
by
David Brown
Two words to strike fear into the heart of any TV drama fan: “crossover episode”. For those unaware, it’s what happens when two shows decide to club together and share cast members for an hour. The result being that, if you’re not a devotee of both programmes, then you miss out on half the in-jokes.
And so it proves here – basically, if you’re not familiar with Canadian comedy drama Republic of Doyle, then you might be a bit baffled, seeing as the lead actor on that show, Allan Hawco, is guest-starring as his character’s grandfather. Confused? Thought so. Has television learnt nothing from the egregious sight of Magnum and Jessica Fletcher joining forces in the 1980s? It appears not.
Summary
Crabtree accompanies the detective to Newfoundland where they search for Ezekiel Farrelly, who is suspected of beating a man to death. However, they have to find an old treasure map to solve the case. Crime drama, starring Yannick Bisson and Jonny Harris.
Cast & Crew
Det William Murdoch
Yannick Bisson
Insp Brackenreid
Thomas Craig
Dr Julia Ogden
Helene Joy
Cons George Crabtree
Jonny Harris
Cons Henry Higgins
Lachlan Murdoch
Dr Emily Grace
Georgina Reilly
Cons Slugger Jackson
Kristian Bruun
John Brackenreid
Charles Vandervaart
Jacob Doyle
Allan Hawco
Westbay Farrelly
Dave Sullivan
Ezekiel Farrely
James Binkley
Aunt Azelia
Tamara Bernier
Aunt Daisy
Karen Skidmore
Aunt Marigold
Caroline Gillis
Clay Murphy
Darren Hynes
Eunice Farrelly
Dana Puddicombe
Director
Don McCutcheon
