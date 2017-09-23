Accessibility Links

Menu

Murdoch Mysteries

E8 of 18
About Episode Guide
Republic of Murdoch
New Episode

Series 7 - Episode 8 Republic of Murdoch

Today 8pm - 9pm Drama
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 7pm - 8pm Drama
SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Two words to strike fear into the heart of any TV drama fan: “crossover episode”. For those unaware, it’s what happens when two shows decide to club together and share cast members for an hour. The result being that, if you’re not a devotee of both programmes, then you miss out on half the in-jokes.

And so it proves here – basically, if you’re not familiar with Canadian comedy drama Republic of Doyle, then you might be a bit baffled, seeing as the lead actor on that show, Allan Hawco, is guest-starring as his character’s grandfather. Confused? Thought so. Has television learnt nothing from the egregious sight of Magnum and Jessica Fletcher joining forces in the 1980s? It appears not.

Summary

Crabtree accompanies the detective to Newfoundland where they search for Ezekiel Farrelly, who is suspected of beating a man to death. However, they have to find an old treasure map to solve the case. Crime drama, starring Yannick Bisson and Jonny Harris.

Cast & Crew

Det William Murdoch Yannick Bisson
Insp Brackenreid Thomas Craig
Dr Julia Ogden Helene Joy
Cons George Crabtree Jonny Harris
Cons Henry Higgins Lachlan Murdoch
Dr Emily Grace Georgina Reilly
Cons Slugger Jackson Kristian Bruun
John Brackenreid Charles Vandervaart
Jacob Doyle Allan Hawco
Westbay Farrelly Dave Sullivan
Ezekiel Farrely James Binkley
Aunt Azelia Tamara Bernier
Aunt Daisy Karen Skidmore
Aunt Marigold Caroline Gillis
Clay Murphy Darren Hynes
Eunice Farrelly Dana Puddicombe
Director Don McCutcheon
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Downton's Thomas Howes in new Murdoch Mysteries - exclusive pictures

The actor who played William in Downton Abbey is taking on the role of a young Winston Churchill in the new series of Murdoch Mysteries
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes -1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step -1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?" 0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants” 0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more