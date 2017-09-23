Jim Clark: The Quiet Champion

Review

by David Butcher

This is one of those absorbing motorsport stories full of speed, poignancy and oil-rimmed faces in black-and-white footage from the 1960s. It was first shown on BBC4 years ago but is worth another look, as the story of “flying Scot” Jim Clark has become something of a legend.



A shy sheep-farmer’s son from Berwickshire, Clark discovered a gift for driving almost by accident. “Why on earth is everyone going so slowly?” was his early reaction to club rallies in the Scottish borders. Given a seat by Colin Chapman at Lotus he went on to win two world championships, 25 Grand Prix and the Indy 500, with a gentlemanly demeanour that won over fans and rivals. But it all ended at Hockenheim, Germany, in 1968.