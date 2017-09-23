Accessibility Links

Jim Clark: The Quiet Champion

Review

This is one of those absorbing motorsport stories full of speed, poignancy and oil-rimmed faces in black-and-white footage from the 1960s. It was first shown on BBC4 years ago but is worth another look, as the story of “flying Scot” Jim Clark has become something of a legend.

A shy sheep-farmer’s son from Berwickshire, Clark discovered a gift for driving almost by accident. “Why on earth is everyone going so slowly?” was his early reaction to club rallies in the Scottish borders. Given a seat by Colin Chapman at Lotus he went on to win two world championships, 25 Grand Prix and the Indy 500, with a gentlemanly demeanour that won over fans and rivals. But it all ended at Hockenheim, Germany, in 1968.

Summary

Profile of the two-time Formula One champion, who was killed at the height of his career. Featuring rare archive footage from family home-movies, candid interviews with the driver himself and comments by close friends, including Jackie Stewart, who reminisces about their time spent together racing when they were known as Batman and Robin.

Cast & Crew

Director Mark Craig
Executive Producer Mark Stewart
Producer Mark Craig
Documentary Sport
