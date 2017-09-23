Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Jim Clark: The Quiet Champion
Today 11am - 12pm
Yesterday
See Repeats
Today,
5pm - 6pm
Yesterday
Tomorrow,
2pm - 3pm
Yesterday
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
This is one of those absorbing motorsport stories full of speed, poignancy and oil-rimmed faces in black-and-white footage from the 1960s. It was first shown on BBC4 years ago but is worth another look, as the story of “flying Scot” Jim Clark has become something of a legend.
A shy sheep-farmer’s son from Berwickshire, Clark discovered a gift for driving almost by accident. “Why on earth is everyone going so slowly?” was his early reaction to club rallies in the Scottish borders. Given a seat by Colin Chapman at Lotus he went on to win two world championships, 25 Grand Prix and the Indy 500, with a gentlemanly demeanour that won over fans and rivals. But it all ended at Hockenheim, Germany, in 1968.
Summary
Profile of the two-time Formula One champion, who was killed at the height of his career. Featuring rare archive footage from family home-movies, candid interviews with the driver himself and comments by close friends, including Jackie Stewart, who reminisces about their time spent together racing when they were known as Batman and Robin.
Cast & Crew
Director
Mark Craig
Executive Producer
Mark Stewart
Producer
Mark Craig
Documentary
Sport
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes
-1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step
-1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?"
0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants”
0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It