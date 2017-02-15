Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Outlander

E3 of 16
About Episode Guide
The Way Out

Series 1 - Episode 3 The Way Out

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

If there was an award for most incendiary smouldering on TV this week, honours would probably go to feisty nurse Claire and lightly wounded but honourable Highlander Jamie in the period romance. Whether she’s casually loosening his shirt to check his scarring, or playing footsie beneath the trestle tables at a Highland dinner, it’s only a matter of time before the sparks ignite. But then what about her nice husband 200 years in the future? Do some Celtic folk songs hold a clue that will allow her to get home? It’s such a pickle.

As if all this wasn’t fun enough, there are some top-class guest appearances: John Sessions as a flatulent judge, and Tim McInnerny as a fire-breathing priest, who’d undoubtedly add Claire to John Knox’s “monstrous regiment of women” when she dares to apply some medical rigour to an exorcism.

Summary

Claire's healing abilities puts her at odds with the town priest after she saves the life of a boy, and deepens the suspicions against her. Period drama, starring Caitriona Balfe.

Cast & Crew

Claire Randall Caitriona Balfe
Jamie Fraser Sam Heughan
Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall Tobias Menzies
Colum MacKenzie Gary Lewis
Dougal MacKenzie Graham McTavish
Geillis Duncan Lotte Verbeek
Murtagh Fraser Duncan Lacroix
Rupert MacKenzie Grant O'Rourke
Angus Mhor Stephen Walters
Mrs FitzGibbons Annette Badland
Laoghaire MacKenzie Nell Hudson
Father Bain Tim McInnerny
Gwyllyn the Bard Gillebride MacMillan
Arthur Duncan John Sessions
Tammas Daniel Kerr
Letitia MacKenzie Aislín McGuckin
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe surprise Outlander fans with a season 3 screening

The season opener sounds pretty tasty - get your spoilers here

Outlander teases Claire and Jamie’s print shop reunion in dramatic new season three trailer

Outlander season three finally has a UK release date

What to watch now that Doctor Who series 10 has finished

Have you discovered Outlander yet?

Outlander finally launches on More4 tonight

Discover the real Castle Leoch and Outlander's stunning Scottish locations

The ultimate Outlander locations quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

We need romance on TV in these times of turmoil 25 Jun
Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy 2 Jun
Time after time – why time travel dramas keep materialising on TV 1 Mar
Outlander series 3 delayed until September 2017 15 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more