Review

by Gill Crawford

If there was an award for most incendiary smouldering on TV this week, honours would probably go to feisty nurse Claire and lightly wounded but honourable Highlander Jamie in the period romance. Whether she’s casually loosening his shirt to check his scarring, or playing footsie beneath the trestle tables at a Highland dinner, it’s only a matter of time before the sparks ignite. But then what about her nice husband 200 years in the future? Do some Celtic folk songs hold a clue that will allow her to get home? It’s such a pickle.



As if all this wasn’t fun enough, there are some top-class guest appearances: John Sessions as a flatulent judge, and Tim McInnerny as a fire-breathing priest, who’d undoubtedly add Claire to John Knox’s “monstrous regiment of women” when she dares to apply some medical rigour to an exorcism.