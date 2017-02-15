Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Outlander
E3 of 16
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 3
The Way Out
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Gill Crawford
If there was an award for most incendiary smouldering on TV this week, honours would probably go to feisty nurse Claire and lightly wounded but honourable Highlander Jamie in the period romance. Whether she’s casually loosening his shirt to check his scarring, or playing footsie beneath the trestle tables at a Highland dinner, it’s only a matter of time before the sparks ignite. But then what about her nice husband 200 years in the future? Do some Celtic folk songs hold a clue that will allow her to get home? It’s such a pickle.
As if all this wasn’t fun enough, there are some top-class guest appearances: John Sessions as a flatulent judge, and Tim McInnerny as a fire-breathing priest, who’d undoubtedly add Claire to John Knox’s “monstrous regiment of women” when she dares to apply some medical rigour to an exorcism.
Summary
Claire's healing abilities puts her at odds with the town priest after she saves the life of a boy, and deepens the suspicions against her. Period drama, starring Caitriona Balfe.
Cast & Crew
Claire Randall
Caitriona Balfe
Jamie Fraser
Sam Heughan
Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall
Tobias Menzies
Colum MacKenzie
Gary Lewis
Dougal MacKenzie
Graham McTavish
Geillis Duncan
Lotte Verbeek
Murtagh Fraser
Duncan Lacroix
Rupert MacKenzie
Grant O'Rourke
Angus Mhor
Stephen Walters
Mrs FitzGibbons
Annette Badland
Laoghaire MacKenzie
Nell Hudson
Father Bain
Tim McInnerny
Gwyllyn the Bard
Gillebride MacMillan
Arthur Duncan
John Sessions
Tammas
Daniel Kerr
Letitia MacKenzie
Aislín McGuckin
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe surprise Outlander fans with a season 3 screening
The season opener sounds pretty tasty - get your spoilers here
Outlander teases Claire and Jamie’s print shop reunion in dramatic new season three trailer
Outlander season three finally has a UK release date
What to watch now that Doctor Who series 10 has finished
Have you discovered Outlander yet?
Outlander finally launches on More4 tonight
Discover the real Castle Leoch and Outlander's stunning Scottish locations
The ultimate Outlander locations quiz
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
We need romance on TV in these times of turmoil
25 Jun
Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy
2 Jun
Time after time – why time travel dramas keep materialising on TV
1 Mar
Outlander series 3 delayed until September 2017
15 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It