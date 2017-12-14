Grantchester

Review

by David Butcher

Poor, square-jawed Sidney. The woman he loves wants him to marry her – to her boyfriend Guy. Yes, not content with making eyes at him, having flirty picnics and so on, Amanda now wants Sidney to conduct her wedding service for her. She’s not making it easy on him.



No wonder our handsome rev (James Norton) has grown a little too fond of the Chivas Regal bottle. He forswears it long enough to help Geordie (Robson Green) tackle the case of a parishioner who dies shortly after having insisted to Sidney that her would-be son-in-law wants to do her in.



It’s not the most fully formed murder mystery – these cases feel lightly sketched rather than coloured in – but Sidney and Geordie are developing into a very watchable double act. Norton and Green have something no amount of clever scripting can buy: chemistry.