Grantchester

Grantchester
Series 1 - Episode 3

Review

Poor, square-jawed Sidney. The woman he loves wants him to marry her – to her boyfriend Guy. Yes, not content with making eyes at him, having flirty picnics and so on, Amanda now wants Sidney to conduct her wedding service for her. She’s not making it easy on him.

No wonder our handsome rev (James Norton) has grown a little too fond of the Chivas Regal bottle. He forswears it long enough to help Geordie (Robson Green) tackle the case of a parishioner who dies shortly after having insisted to Sidney that her would-be son-in-law wants to do her in.

It’s not the most fully formed murder mystery – these cases feel lightly sketched rather than coloured in – but Sidney and Geordie are developing into a very watchable double act. Norton and Green have something no amount of clever scripting can buy: chemistry.

Summary

A heartbroken Sidney agrees to help parishioner Isabel prepare for her wedding to Arthur, the new man in town, but the bride's stubborn mother, Daisy, proves to be a big impediment to the occasion as she believes the groom is out to kill her. When Daisy is then found dead, Mrs Maguire calls in Geordie to investigate, and Sidney finds himself dragged into the case - despite vowing to leave police business behind. While the victim seems to have died of natural causes, Arthur and Isabel are pushing for a fast cremation, suggesting the couple have something to hide. Jean Marsh and Isla Blair guest star.

Cast & Crew

Sidney Chambers James Norton
Geordie Keating Robson Green
Amanda Kendall Morven Christie
Leonard Finch Al Weaver
Mrs Maguire Tessa Peake-Jones
Guy Hopkins Tom Austen
Daisy Livingstone Jean Marsh
Dr Robinson Mark Bonnar
Gladys Sheppard Isla Blair
DC Atkins Joe Claflin
Jack Chapman Nick Brimble
Isabel Livingstone Lucy Black
Arthur Evans Kieran O'Brien
Derek Jarvis Michael Simkins
Sandy Gregg Lowe
Val Mike Noble
George Frankie Wilson
Tam Brian Vernel
Mr Fielding Hugh Dickson
Nurse Josie Bloom
Director Jill Robertson
Executive Producer Diederick Santer
Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd
Writer Daisy Coulam
Drama
