Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Grantchester
E3 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 3
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
ITV3
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11pm
ITV3+1 Freeview
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
Poor, square-jawed Sidney. The woman he loves wants him to marry her – to her boyfriend Guy. Yes, not content with making eyes at him, having flirty picnics and so on, Amanda now wants Sidney to conduct her wedding service for her. She’s not making it easy on him.
No wonder our handsome rev (James Norton) has grown a little too fond of the Chivas Regal bottle. He forswears it long enough to help Geordie (Robson Green) tackle the case of a parishioner who dies shortly after having insisted to Sidney that her would-be son-in-law wants to do her in.
It’s not the most fully formed murder mystery – these cases feel lightly sketched rather than coloured in – but Sidney and Geordie are developing into a very watchable double act. Norton and Green have something no amount of clever scripting can buy: chemistry.
Summary
A heartbroken Sidney agrees to help parishioner Isabel prepare for her wedding to Arthur, the new man in town, but the bride's stubborn mother, Daisy, proves to be a big impediment to the occasion as she believes the groom is out to kill her. When Daisy is then found dead, Mrs Maguire calls in Geordie to investigate, and Sidney finds himself dragged into the case - despite vowing to leave police business behind. While the victim seems to have died of natural causes, Arthur and Isabel are pushing for a fast cremation, suggesting the couple have something to hide. Jean Marsh and Isla Blair guest star.
Cast & Crew
Sidney Chambers
James Norton
Geordie Keating
Robson Green
Amanda Kendall
Morven Christie
Leonard Finch
Al Weaver
Mrs Maguire
Tessa Peake-Jones
Guy Hopkins
Tom Austen
Daisy Livingstone
Jean Marsh
Dr Robinson
Mark Bonnar
Gladys Sheppard
Isla Blair
DC Atkins
Joe Claflin
Jack Chapman
Nick Brimble
Isabel Livingstone
Lucy Black
Arthur Evans
Kieran O'Brien
Derek Jarvis
Michael Simkins
Sandy
Gregg Lowe
Val
Mike Noble
George
Frankie Wilson
Tam
Brian Vernel
Mr Fielding
Hugh Dickson
Nurse
Josie Bloom
Director
Jill Robertson
Executive Producer
Diederick Santer
Producer
Emma Kingsman-Lloyd
Writer
Daisy Coulam
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
James Norton got to meet the real vicar of Grantchester ahead of series 3
Sidney Chambers' real-life counterpart was delighted to make his acquaintance
Meet the cast of Grantchester series three
Grantchester series three recap: Sidney Chambers rocks back into action but how long can his romantic bliss last?
James Norton gets a massive back tattoo to celebrate the end of Grantchester series 3...
Yes, that is Doctor Who's Peter Davison in Grantchester
Grantchester series 3 episode 2: Sidney calls time on his affair with Amanda but Geordie can't resist temptation
Grantchester series 3 episode 3 recap: Sidney and Amanda give into temptation as Geordie's sins come back to haunt him
Grantchester series 3 episode 4 recap: Sidney leaves his church as Cathy learns the truth and Leonard’s world crumbles
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Did you spot James Norton's mum and dad in Grantchester series 3 episode 4?
04 Aug
Grantchester series 3 episode 5 recap: Sidney's solo manhunt forces Amanda to deliver an ultimatum
04 Aug
Grantchester series 3 finale recap: Love's just not enough for Sidney Chambers
04 Aug
No sign of a silent night for Sidney and Amanda in Grantchester's Christmas Special
18 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It