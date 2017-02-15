Review

by Gill Crawford

Time-travelling nurse Claire is in a bit of a state. She touched some mysterious standing stones and is now in the Highlands in 1743, and a “guest” of Clan MacKenzie at the imposing Castle Leoch. She’s under suspicion of being an English spy, so must tread carefully, as well as trying to negotiate some strange Scottish customs and clothing. “What’s that for a corset?” scoffs the housekeeper as Claire is unceremoniously stripped of the remnants of her 20th-century clothing. “It’s French,” replies Claire, which seems to answer the question.



Still, there are compensations: tending the wounds of the extremely chiselled Jamie by candlelight would be enough to turn any woman’s head…