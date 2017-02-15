Accessibility Links
Outlander
E2 of 16
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Castle Leoch
Review
by
Gill Crawford
Time-travelling nurse Claire is in a bit of a state. She touched some mysterious standing stones and is now in the Highlands in 1743, and a “guest” of Clan MacKenzie at the imposing Castle Leoch. She’s under suspicion of being an English spy, so must tread carefully, as well as trying to negotiate some strange Scottish customs and clothing. “What’s that for a corset?” scoffs the housekeeper as Claire is unceremoniously stripped of the remnants of her 20th-century clothing. “It’s French,” replies Claire, which seems to answer the question.
Still, there are compensations: tending the wounds of the extremely chiselled Jamie by candlelight would be enough to turn any woman’s head…
Summary
Claire is brought to castle Leoch, and is introduced to the Laird. The nurse does her best to make friends and bides her time as a tinker may be passing by soon, but Dougal is keeping a close eye on her - and insists she stays and puts her healing skills to good use.
Cast & Crew
Claire Randall
Caitriona Balfe
Rupert MacKenzie
Grant O'Rourke
Jamie Fraser
Sam Heughan
Angus Mhor
Stephen Walters
Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall
Tobias Menzies
Dougal MacKenzie
Graham McTavish
Colum MacKenzie
Gary Lewis
Murtagh FitzGibbons
Duncan Lacroix
Geillis Duncan
Lotte Verbeek
Mrs FitzGibbons
Annette Badland
Laoghaire MacKenzie
Nell Hudson
Drama
Related News
We need romance on TV in these times of turmoil
25 Jun
Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy
2 Jun
Time after time – why time travel dramas keep materialising on TV
1 Mar
Outlander series 3 delayed until September 2017
15 Feb
