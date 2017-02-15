Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Outlander

E2 of 16
About Episode Guide
Castle Leoch

Series 1 - Episode 2 Castle Leoch

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Time-travelling nurse Claire is in a bit of a state. She touched some mysterious standing stones and is now in the Highlands in 1743, and a “guest” of Clan MacKenzie at the imposing Castle Leoch. She’s under suspicion of being an English spy, so must tread carefully, as well as trying to negotiate some strange Scottish customs and clothing. “What’s that for a corset?” scoffs the housekeeper as Claire is unceremoniously stripped of the remnants of her 20th-century clothing. “It’s French,” replies Claire, which seems to answer the question.

Still, there are compensations: tending the wounds of the extremely chiselled Jamie by candlelight would be enough to turn any woman’s head…

Summary

Claire is brought to castle Leoch, and is introduced to the Laird. The nurse does her best to make friends and bides her time as a tinker may be passing by soon, but Dougal is keeping a close eye on her - and insists she stays and puts her healing skills to good use.

Cast & Crew

Claire Randall Caitriona Balfe
Rupert MacKenzie Grant O'Rourke
Jamie Fraser Sam Heughan
Angus Mhor Stephen Walters
Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall Tobias Menzies
Dougal MacKenzie Graham McTavish
Colum MacKenzie Gary Lewis
Murtagh FitzGibbons Duncan Lacroix
Geillis Duncan Lotte Verbeek
Mrs FitzGibbons Annette Badland
Laoghaire MacKenzie Nell Hudson
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe surprise Outlander fans with a season 3 screening

The season opener sounds pretty tasty - get your spoilers here

Outlander teases Claire and Jamie’s print shop reunion in dramatic new season three trailer

Outlander season three finally has a UK release date

What to watch now that Doctor Who series 10 has finished

Have you discovered Outlander yet?

Outlander finally launches on More4 tonight

Discover the real Castle Leoch and Outlander's stunning Scottish locations

The ultimate Outlander locations quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

We need romance on TV in these times of turmoil 25 Jun
Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy 2 Jun
Time after time – why time travel dramas keep materialising on TV 1 Mar
Outlander series 3 delayed until September 2017 15 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more