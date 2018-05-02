Where is Benidorm filmed?

The Solana doesn't exist but you can enjoy a pina colada at the tavern that doubles for Neptune's

Do you fancy a dip in Benidorm’s palm-lined, lagoon-like pool with its Neptune fountain and sunken bar?

Well, you can. The pool actually belongs to the three-star Sol Pelícanos Ocas hotel in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix district.

Rob (Josh Bolt) enjoys the Solana’s pool

The Sol Pelícanos Ocas hotel is actually two hotels, Sol Pelícanos and Sol Ocas, and guests have access to the facilities in both: five pools, two buffet restaurants and five bars.

There’s also a kids club and pool games, spinning and pilates for sporty guests and entertainment in the evening. You wouldn’t know it from watching Benidorm but it’s less than a five-minute walk from the beach.

Just as the guests in the ITV comedy do, you can book an all-inclusive room, which includes all your meals plus snacks and drinks, or you can opt for b&b or half-board. It may also be a relief to discover that the hotel doesn’t accept hen or stag parties.

The hotel gets a pretty impressive 4 out of 5 on Expedia. 84% of guests recommend it.

You won’t find Solana’s reception area or the Blow and Go salon; they’re both purpose-built sets half a mile away.

The room scenes are filmed in the Acuarium II Apartments next door to the Sol Pelícanos Ocas hotel.

But you can enjoy a tipple at Solana hotel’s karaoke bar Neptune’s, which is really called Morgan’s Tavern and located across the road from the Sol Pelícanos Ocas hotel.

How much does a week at Sol Pelícanos cost?

7 nights at Sol Pelícanos costs from £450 in April for a double or superior room.

Most double rooms can accommodate a child too, and family rooms sleep two adults and two children.

The price increases every month, peaking in August, when rooms cost from £900 for 7 nights.

All rooms include breakfast. Half-board costs approximately £70 extra and all-inclusive costs around £500 extra.

You reserve your room now and pay when you stay. Cancellation is free until one day before your stay.

Benidorm is on ITV on Wednesdays at 9pm