How to buy tickets for Wicked

The West End show is going on tour to Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Leeds

At this point, Wicked is almost as famous as The Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement

‘The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz’ follows Elpheba (later known as ‘the wicked witch’) and the good witch Glinda long before Dorothy dropped in.

It’s one of the most successful West End shows ever, and has played to over 8 million Londoners.

If you’re turning green with envy, there’s good news: it’s currently on tour. The musical will be playing theatres around the UK until next January.

You can find the dates and theatres below.

Where is Wicked playing in the UK?

4 to 29 April 2018 – Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre

8 May to 9 June 2018 – Edinburgh Playhouse

13 June to 7 July 2018 – Leeds Grand Theatre

6 to 29 September 2018 – Sunderland Empire

31 October to 24 November 2018 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

4 December 2018 to 5 January 2019 – Manchester’s Palace Theatre

Can I still see it in London?

Yes, you can catch it at the Apollo Victoria Theatre

Where can I buy the Wicked soundtrack?

If you want to practice the songs ahead of time, you can buy the soundtrack here

Where can I buy tickets to Wicked?

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster here