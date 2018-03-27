Exclusive offer: Two Grand Designs Live tickets for just £16

Kevin McCloud's home show returns to London for nine days in May

Grand Designs Live returns to London in May, and Radio Times readers can get two tickets for just £16 (see below for details).

Kevin McCloud will be hosting his home show at London’s ExCeL from 5 to 13 May.

Whether you’re planning a self-build, renovation, or adding the finishing touches, find everything you need for your very own Grand Design at this award-winning event.



McCloud and a selection of experts will be on stage over the nine days, discussing the best ways to go about your home project.

The show gives you access to over 500 companies covering build, kitchens, bathrooms, interiors, technology and gardens, as well as free one-to-one consultations with project specialists and an array of other exciting highlights.

