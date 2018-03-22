Where can I buy tickets to The Big Feastival?

Food and music goes together like rock and roll. Taking place on Alex James’s farm (the Blur bassist also hosts his own cheese hub) the Big Feastival feeds your ears, stomach and heart. From Basement Jaxx to Raymond Blanc, Paloma Faith to Andi Oliver, The Big Feastival combines the best food with the best music to make a fun festival for the whole family. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does The Big Feastival take place?

Between the 24th – 26th August 2018.

Where does it take place?

On Alex James’s Farm in the Cotswolds, near Kingham, Oxfordshire, OX7 6UJ

What is the line-up?

You can see the announced musicians here, and the attending chefs here.

Where can I buy day tickets?

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Can I buy camping tickets?

Yes. You can buy camping tickets, rent pre-pitched tents, or even draw up in your camper van!