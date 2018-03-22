How do I get tickets to St Petersburg Ballet’s Swan Lake?

Swan Lake is one of the most beloved ballets in history – almost everyone can hum a few bars from Tchaikovsky’s score, or sketch out the story (prince, queen, magician, curse, black swan, white swan, tragedy). Thus a production by one of the foremost companies in the world will be something to see.

The St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is bringing Swan Lake to London for just seven nights in August. Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets.

Where is the St Petersburg Ballet production of Swan Lake playing in the UK?

At the London Coliseum on St Martin’s Lane.

What dates is it playing?

There are only seven performances, from 22-26 August.

Who is in the cast?

Led by prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova, the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is famous the world over for its skill and lavish productions.

Where else have they been?

This production of Swan Lake has already visited Spain, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Ireland, France, Italy, Austria, USA, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, China, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan and Australia. It was previously staged in London in 2015.

How do I get tickets?

You can buy tickets here.