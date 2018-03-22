How do I get tickets to Dreamgirls?

Tonight, for one night only, it’s The Dreams! The musical extravaganza, based on the lives of Motown legends like The Supremes, has been thrilling audiences since it premiered in 1981 on Broadway. A movie version starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy followed in 2006.

Now audiences in London will have a chance to dance with the Dreamgirls, as the productions moves to the Savoy theatre. We have all the details you need for an unforgettable night.

Where can I see Dreamgirls in the UK?

Dreamgirls is showing at the Savoy theatre in London.

What dates are available?

Tickets are currently available up to 22nd September 2018.

Where can I buy the soundtrack?

You can listen to the London cast soundtrack here, and the movie version with Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce here.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets here.