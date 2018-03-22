Accessibility Links

How do I get tickets to Dinosaurs in the Wild?

An unforgettable trip back in time

dinosaurs in the wild

The thunder lizards of the past live again at Dinosaurs in the Wild. Using a mixture of puppets, robots and 3D films, accompanied by live actors, children can walk through a prehistoric landscape populated by Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus and the even-bigger Alamosaurus, learning real science along the way. It’s an unforgettable trip back in time, and if you want tickets, here are all the relevant details.

Where does it take place?

Dinosaurs in the Wild takes place on the Greenwich Peninsula in London.

Is it suitable for young children?

The website advises it’s suitable for ages 5 and up, but be aware that flashing lights, loud noises and big scary dinosaurs feature prominently.

How long does it last?

The average running time is 70 minutes, but it is advised to allow at least 90 minutes to enter and exit the building.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets here.

