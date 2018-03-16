How do I get tickets to see Wicked?

At this point, Wicked is almost as famous as The Wizard of Oz. ‘The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz’ follows Elpheba (later known as ‘the wicked witch’) and the good witch Glinda long before Dorothy dropped in.

It’s one of the most successful West End shows ever, and has played to over 8 million Londoners. If you’re turning green with envy, here’s how to get tickets to the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Where is Wicked playing in the UK?

You can catch it at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Who is starring?

Alice Fearn stars as Elphaba opposite Sophie Evans as Glinda.

Where can I buy the Wicked soundtrack?

If you want to practice the songs ahead of time, you can buy the soundtrack here.

Where can I buy tickets to Wicked?

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster here.