Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
Travel
How do I get tickets for the Track Cycling World Cup?

How do I get tickets for the Track Cycling World Cup?

Get the inside line

UCI Track Cycling World Cup - Day One

Velodromes might be round, but for professional cyclists, they’re a long road to glory. If you want to catch the biggest stars of cycling, from world champions to Olympians, you should make your way to London this December.

Advertisement

The Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup is coming to the former Olympic Park in the capital this year, as the athletes compete for points at Tokyo 2020. We’ve got all the details if you want to be a part of it.

When is the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup?

The event runs from the 14th – 16th December 2018.

Where is it taking place?

At the Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

How do I get tickets?

You can buy tickets for each date here.

Friday 14th December – 11.00

Friday 14th December – 19.00

Saturday 15th December – 11.30 

Saturday 15th December – 18.00

Sunday 16th December – 09.00

Advertisement

Sunday 16th December – 15.00

You might like

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice

Exclusive ITV plans Torvill and Dean biopic

Winter Paralympic Games 2018: GB Curling Team (Channel 4, JG)

Snow business How to watch the Winter Paralympics on TV

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice

Torvill and Dean will NOT be performing to Bolero when they skate in the Dancing on Ice final

SOCHI, RUSSIA - MARCH 08: Jade Etherington of Great Britain competes in the Women's Downhill - Visually Impaired during day one of Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on March 8, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Paralympian Jade Etherington explains what it’s like to blind ski down a mountain

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more