How do I get tickets for the Track Cycling World Cup?

Velodromes might be round, but for professional cyclists, they’re a long road to glory. If you want to catch the biggest stars of cycling, from world champions to Olympians, you should make your way to London this December.

Advertisement

The Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup is coming to the former Olympic Park in the capital this year, as the athletes compete for points at Tokyo 2020. We’ve got all the details if you want to be a part of it.

When is the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup?

The event runs from the 14th – 16th December 2018.

Where is it taking place?

How do I get tickets?

You can buy tickets for each date here.

Friday 14th December – 11.00

Friday 14th December – 19.00

Saturday 15th December – 11.30

Saturday 15th December – 18.00

Sunday 16th December – 09.00

Advertisement

Sunday 16th December – 15.00