The Durrells: The unspoilt Corfu of My Family and Other Animals still exists

Every May, conservationist Gerald Durrell’s widow, Lee, returns to Corfu. She’s joined by naturalists, botanists, entomologists and Durrell devotees, and they spend a week retracing the footsteps of her late husband: picnicking by the “lake of lilies”, exploring Corfu Town and examining the island’s flora and fauna.

The Greek island that Gerald put on the map has changed dramatically since his memoir My Family and Other Animals was published in 1956, and he knew he only had himself to blame.

“Gerry and his first wife went back to Corfu in the 70s,” recalls Lee, “and he was complaining mightily about how tourism was changing the place. Somebody said: ‘It’s your fault, Gerry. You wrote such a popular book about Corfu.’ He was mortified, of course.”

In later life Gerald became known as a presenter of TV wildlife programmes, but he got to know Corfu through living there with his family (including his married brother Lawrence, who later wrote The Alexandria Quartet) from 1935 to 1939.

Milo Parker as young Gerald in ITV’s adaptation

From the age of ten, when Gerald and his family arrived on the island, he developed a deep interest in the local plants and wildlife. His love affair with the place was lifelong and it’s easy to see why. The island, as seen in ITV’s drama The Durrells, looks idyllic – from the crystal-clear Ionian Sea and sun-baked olive groves to the wildlife scuttling into every scene. “Gerry always said that if he had the gift of Merlin, he would give every child the kind of childhood he had in Corfu,” says Lee.