Staying in BBC2’s Amazing Hotels isn’t as expensive as you might think

Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visit an 800-year-old Irish castle, an Omani resort above a canyon and a Swiss health hotel in series two

Monica Galetti and Giles Coren jet off to some of the most extraordinary hotels across the globe in Amazing Hotels: Behind the Lobby (Tuesdays, BBC2, 9pm).

In tonight’s episode, they stay in an exclusive, remote eco-resort on the small island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia.

It was originally bought by Marlon Brando, who strove to preserve the culture and sea life of his adopted island and apparently costs up to £11,000 per night.

That’s a lot of money, especially when you factor in the long-haul flights.

But most of the other Amazing Hotels in series two aren’t so eye-wateringly expensive. In fact, you can book rooms in one of them for £250 per night.

Here’s a sneak-peek of all the hotels in series two and the cheapest rooms we could find on Expedia.

Episode 2: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Where: 2,000 metres above sea level on the rim of a canyon in Oman

USP: It’s the highest 5-star hotel in the Middle East and built to resemble an ancient Omani fort

Facilities: Private infinity pools and an adventure course with 30-metre drops and a zip-wire rope course (Giles Coren wasn’t a fan)

Lowest room price: From £250 for two adults

Episode 3: Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Where: In the shadow of an ancient gorge with thermal waters in the foothills of the Swiss Alps

USP: A clinic with 80 medical staff who offer guests everything from sleep therapy to dietary advice and surgery

Facilities: Golf courses, Olympic-standard sports facilities, a water sommelier, a pillow menu, the aforementioned clinic

Lowest room price: From £380 for two adults

Episode 4: La Residence

Where: In the world-famous wine region around one of the oldest towns in South Africa, Franschhoek – where Huguenots were allowed to settle back in the late 1600s, bringing their expertise in wine-making with them

USP: It’s a sumptuous rustic, Provencal-type property with flashes of Versailles-inspired décor

Facilities: A 30-acre fully functioning farm and a 12-acre vineyard

Lowest room price: From £666 for a one-bedroom vineyard suite

Episode 5: Ashford Castle

Where: Surrounded by a 350-acre estate in County Mayo, Ireland

USP: It was founded 800 years ago by the Anglo-Norman De Burgo family, and much later became the family home of the Guinness family

Facilities: Clay pigeon shooting range, a school of falconry, fishing, boat trips, zip-lining.

Lowest room price: £278 for a double or twin bed

Episode 6: Hacienda Hotel Vira Vira

Where: Near Pucon, the adventure capital of Chile and gateway to the Andes and the country’s Lake District

USP: A boutique hotel nestled within a 23-hectare native park along the shores of Liucura River, the hotel overlooks an active volcano which regularly spews ash and larva

Facilities: A helicopter, an organic farm, a cheese factory

Lowest room price: From £666 for a deluxe room with a lagoon view

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby is on Tuesdays on BBC2, 9pm