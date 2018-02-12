The ITV2 reality show is made in a stunning part of South Africa - here's why it should be on your travel bucket list

In Survival of the Fittest, six men and six women flirt and battle it out in the African savannah.

Advertisement

Laura Whitmore presents, while Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani and James Middleton – the ex-boyfriend of Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo – are among the contestants. The reality show has been dubbed “the winter Love Island”.

But where in Africa are they? And can you rent their lodge when filming ends?

Here’s everything you need to know about their new home and the remote region of South Africa where the ITV2 show is made.

Where is Survival of the Fittest filmed?

In Limpopo – a vast province in the north of South Africa, which few travellers make it to. It has sub-tropical weather, breathtaking vistas and a fascinating history.

Is The Lodge as luxurious as the Love Island villa?

Well, there’s an open-plan kitchen equipped with all the mod cons, a gym, a treehouse, a firepit, a pool and a lake that’s safe for swimming. Expect lots of bikini action.

The men and women sleep in separate dormitories and there are daybeds where they can chill out or sleep if they fancy a night under the stars, or can’t stand the snoring in the dorms.

The bathroom boasts a rainfall shower, a bath big enough for two, double sinks and two toilets. So it is pretty luxurious, as long as you’re not precious about your personal space.

Can I stay at The Lodge?

I’m afraid not – it was purpose-built for the show. There are 61 cameras in and around it to record the contestants’ every sneeze and scratch.

What are the best things to do in Limpopo?

Here are five reasons why this remote region of South Africa is worth putting on your bucket list.

1. Private game lodges

Limpopo game reserves offer brilliant viewing of the local wilderness and accommodation that ranges from luxury bush retreats to charming treehouses. The most notable reserves in the Lowveld region are the Timbavati, Klaserie, and Thornybush game reserves; Timbayati is famous for its free-roaming white lions.

Since these lodgings are not as popular as some of the famous Sabi Sand ones, visitors can appreciate the views without the bustle of other tourists to disturb the peace.

2. The northern Kruger National Park

This particular section of the Kruger National Park is home to fever-tree forests interwoven with giant baobabs, with the Limpopo and Luvuvhu rivers flowing under their shade.

Within this ancestral land of the Makuleke people, visitors can explore the area with the guidance of the local people who act as the custodians of the wildlife. The world’s oldest baobab tree, the Sunland Baobab, is just five minutes from the park.

3. Ancient Mapungubwe

This Unesco World Heritage Site was once the centre of the kingdom of South Africa, greeting prestigious traders and foreign leaders from Arabia and the Far East.

Today its grand history and ancient civilisation is preserved by the stones, bones, and Baobab Trees. Archaeologists have a particular interest in recovering the lost remains of Mapungubwe and visitors will not be disappointed by the current collection displayed in the city’s specially curated museum.

4. Bela-Bela

These hot springs are situated in the picturesque foothills of the Waterbeg mountains. In the Tswana language, Bela-Bela translates to “boiling boiling” and the springs are a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. Centuries ago, their waters were admired for their healing powers by the Tswana people. Today it remains a perfect destination to relax beside its fountains, pools and bathing areas.

Survival of the Fittest is on weekdays and Sundays on ITV2, 9pm