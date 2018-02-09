Where is Survival of the Fittest filmed?

Check out the luxurious lodge where the contestants will be staying in ITV2's new reality show

In Survival of the Fittest, a team of men and women will battle it out in the African savannah– starting this Sunday on ITV2.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about their digs and this remote region of South Africa.

Where in South Africa?

In Limpopo – a vast province in the north of the country, which few travellers make it to.

Where are they staying?

In The Lodge, a luxurious cabin where the men and women will be sleeping in separate dorms.

That does look luxurious but also quite cosy…

Wait until you see the bathroom: rainfall shower, a bath big enough for two, double sinks and two toilets.

And there’s no roof.

Oh yes, it’s an outdoor bathroom. There are also daybeds where they can chill out or sleep if they fancy a night under the stars, or can’t stand the snoring in the dorms.

Who’s cooking?

The contestants are, in an open-plan kitchen equipped all the mod cons. There’s also a gym, a treehouse, a firepit and three lightening conductors to guard it from fierce storms.

No pool?

That’s a given. After all, this is Love Island in the savannah. There’s also a lake that’s safe for swimming and looks out over some stunning mountains. Expect lots of bikini action.

Can I rent it for me and my mates afterwards? They’ll get over the toilet thing.

Unfortunately not because it’s been purpose-built for the show and there are 61 cameras in and around it. Your mates might object to having their every sneeze and scratch recorded.

So what is there to actually do in Limpopo?

Ahh, now you’re talking. Here’s why this unspoilt region of South Africa is worth putting on your bucket list…

1. Private game lodges

Limpopo game reserves offer brilliant game viewing of the local wilderness and accommodations that range from luxury bush retreats to charming tree houses. The most notable reserves in the Lowveld region are the Timbavati, Klaserie, and Thornybush game reserves; Timbayati is famous for its free-roaming white lions. Since these lodgings are not as popular as some of the Sabi Sand ones, visitors can appreciate the views without the bustle of other tourists to disturb the peace.

2. The northern Kruger National Park

This particular section of the Kruger National Park is home to fever tree forests interwoven with giant baobabs, with the Limpopo and Luvuvhu rivers flowing under their shade. Within this ancestral land of the Makuleke people, visitors can explore the area with the guidance of the local people who act as the custodians of the wildlife. The world’s oldest baobab tree, the Sunland Baobab, is just five minutes from the park.

3. Ancient Mapungubwe

This UNESCO World Heritage Site was once the centre of the kingdom of South Africa, greeting prestigious traders and foreign leaders from Arabia and the Far East. Today, its grand history and ancient civilization is preserved by the stones, bones, and Baobab Trees. Archaeologists have a particular interest in recovering the lost remains of Mapungubwe and visitors will not be disappointed by the current collection displayed in the city’s specially curated museum.

4. Bela-Bela

Advertisement

In the Tswana language, Bela-Bela translates to “boiling boiling” and have remained a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. These hot springs are situated in the picturesque foothills of the Waterbeg mountains. Centuries ago, its waters were admired for their healing powers by the Tswana people. Although this sentiment was replaced by more commercial motives, Bela-Bela remains a perfect destination to relax beside its fountains, pools and bathing areas.