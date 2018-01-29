Where is First Dates Hotel filmed?

Channel 4's dating show has a new home - a four-star hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant in southern Italy

We reveal where to find the new First Dates Hotel. The ill-starred singletons are looking for love in sun-soaked Campania in series two (Mondays, 10pm, Channel 4).

What’s the hotel’s real name?

Aquapetra Resort & Spa. It was originally an 18th century hamlet and boasts 60 acres of gardens and olive groves, so it really is perfect for a secluded romantic getaway.

Where is it exactly?

It’s an hour’s drive from Naples, in a verdant valley surrounded by vineyards, ancient villages and limestone hills.

Apart from picking olives, what is there to do?

Well, there’s a gorgeous outdoor pool – although most of the daters prefer to show off their slinky swimwear and gossip on the sunbeds, rather than do any swimming.

There’s also an indoor pool and a spa with a steam room and sauna.

Unlike single mum Kayleigh in the first episode, there’s no need to leave the kids at home either – the hotel has a babysitting service. You can even bring your pets.

What’s on the menu?

If the daters weren’t so busy batting their eyelashes at each other, they’d be swooning over the food. Aquapetra’s restaurant, La Locanda del Borgo, is Michelin-starred.

If you really want to impress your date, you could order the €80 euro tasting menu, which currently includes an aperitif, buffalo stracciatella with raw rock shrimp and chicory (try saying that after a couple of Proseccos), beef carpaccio, ravioli, and sea bass with chard and smoked oak mayonnaise.

(Just remember not to wear a skintight jumpsuit or a snug suit that will burst at the seams.)

How much does it cost to stay there?

In low season (ie. now), a standard room costs €195 midweek and Sunday, increasing to €260 on Friday and Saturday.

In high season, it’s €220 euros midweek and €260 euros on Friday and Saturday.

You may be relieved to know that they’ve been redecorated since the show was filmed, so the rooms aren’t quite so pink.

A junior suite will set you back €300 euros midweek and 400 at the weekend in low season, and €350 to 450 in high season.

Want to flash the cash? The top suite – which has a huge former lime kiln that has been converted into a jacuzzi with a glass roof – is €550 midweek in low season and 650 on Fridays and Saturdays.

And for the second date?

This region of Italy is a culture vulture’s paradise. After you’ve finished exploring the ancient Roman town of Pompeii, seek our Caravaggio’s masterpieces or take a guided tour of Naples’ atmospheric underground tunnels.

If your sweetheart is the outdoor type, you could horse ride up Mount Vesuvius, go cave-diving off the Capri coast or simply pootle around the vineyards on a bike.

Dating a foodie? Eat your way around the pizzerias of Naples – the birthplace of pizza. Or enjoy a long lunch at the fantastic farm restaurants, known as agriturisme, that you can find all over the region.

How do I book?

Go to www.expedia.co.uk

First Dates Hotel is on Mondays at 10pm on Channel 4