Death in Paradise: Head to Guadeloupe for a sundowner at Jack Mooney’s favourite beach

Fort Royal Hotel

At the northern tip of Basse-Terre is the Fort Royal Hotel, which acts as base camp. Filming goes on for nearly six months a year, so some actors prefer to live in a villa with their family, but the majority of the crew, as well as the guest stars, stay at the hotel.

For sheer convenience, a lot of scenes are also filmed here. A bride was shot with a speargun before falling from one of the balconies on to the rocks below in series one – and DI Goodman had his own fall in the last series.

The beach and bar have also made appearances on screen. Cast and crew all congregate here after work for a swim and a cocktail. “It’s hard looking at the water and not being able to get in, but once we’ve wrapped for the day, that swim after work is the best thing about filming in Guadeloupe!” O’Hanlon’s predecessor Kris Marshall told us.

Deshaies

A beautiful little town with a main road full of colourful shops and restaurants as well as a marina, Deshaies (you pronounce it de-hay) doubles as Honoré, Saint Marie’s centre. It’s where the police station and also Catherine’s Bar are located, and where the local market is erected should a storyline require it.