Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens to shoot in London this May

The Harry Potter star will begin filming the live action Disney musical in the UK capital this spring with the former Downton Abbey actor and The Hobbit's Luke Evans

Producer Todd Lieberman has confirmed that his new all-singing, all-dancing project, a live action Disney musical, will begin filming in London this spring.

Advertisement

The Beauty and the Beast production will shoot from 18th May with Harry Potter star Emma Watson as Belle.

Lieberman – who’s worked on Warm Bodies and The Muppets – cannot wait to get started on the project. “Beauty and the Beast we’re wildly excited about,” he explained to Collider. “That’s shooting in London.”

“We’ve got Emma Watson, we’ve got Bill Condon directing, and Stephen Chbosky wrote our script. It’s really fun, and we couldn’t be happier about that.”

Back in January, Watson wrote on her Facebook page: “I’m finally able to tell you… that I will be playing Belle in Disney’s new live-action Beauty and the Beast! It was such a big part of my growing up, it almost feels surreal that I’ll get to dance to ‘Be Our Guest’ and sing ‘Something There’.”

Alongside her will be Downton actor Dan Stevens playing the Beast and Dracula Untold star Luke Evans taking on the role of Gaston.

Also rumoured to be featuring in the movie musical is Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, who is believed to be playing Mrs. Potts, meanwhile there are whisperings that Mr Turner star Timothy Spall could play Maurice.

See below for a reminder of Alan Menkenand Howard Ashman’s Beauty and the Beast hits:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwZEcdBMLLU

Advertisement

Visit London with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details