Amazon promises to fix Alexa’s creepy random laughter

Is the AI revolution upon us?

Amazon has assured customers that it will fix a design flaw in its AI personal assistant Alexa, which has seen Amazon Echo devices letting out terrifying random cackles.

Advertisement

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” Amazon said of the error.

While some users reported hearing the “witch like” laugh when they asked the voice assistant to perform a task, such as playing music, others said it occurred without prompt, and without the device being “woken” up.

“Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh…” said Twitter user Gavin Hightower, “there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight.”

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh… there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

Gavin wasn’t alone.

Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed. Anybody else ever have that? It didn't chime as if we had accidentally triggered her to wake. She simply just laughed. It was really creepy. — David Woodland (@DavidSven) March 1, 2018

WHY DID MY ALEXA JUST LAUGH OUT OF THE BLUE?!?!?!? — Kyle Fitzy Shanklin (@kylefitzy8) March 4, 2018

so my mom & I are just sitting in the living room, neither of us said a word & our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. she didn’t even say anything, just laughed. we unplugged her. — taylor wade (@taylorkatelynne) March 5, 2018

Another Twitter user captured a video of the creepy chortle. Check it out below.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Advertisement

While we wait for Amazon to fix the glitch, perhaps its best to unplug all AI devices for now. We don’t want a 2001: A Space Odyssey situation happening.