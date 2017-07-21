The Compass

Review

by Caroline Meyer

Some of the world’s great city vistas — London, Prague, New York, Venice, Paris, Quebec, Shanghai — have rivers running through them, both enhancing and contrasting with the architecture on their banks.

The attraction of water for residents and tourists alike is why so many cities have redeveloped these riverside areas — adding cafés, parks and cycle paths — but a careful balance needs to be maintained, as this documentary about the Klang River area in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur highlights.

Regeneration costs big money, so city councils need to attract big businesses to help finance it. But too often this results in the displacement of poorer, more vulnerable residents, in favour of luxury housing and playgrounds for tourists.

